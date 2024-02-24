I Was Told That What House Dems Are Mulling Against Trump Was an...
Why a Catholic Bishop Said This MSNBC Segment Was One of the Most...
After Two Centuries, Remington Will Soon Be Out of New York
Red State Governors Compete to Cut Taxes, Blue States Fall Further Behind
Hey, Biden! Brennan! Wanna See Some GENUINE Russian Colluders? Look in the Mirror
If Non Citizens May Vote, What Is the Point of Being a U.S....
Suspect Charged With Killing Georgia Student Is An Illegal Migrant From Venezuela
Biden Associate James Galanis: Hunter's Value 'Was His Family Name and His Access...
The Problem With Pride
Why Did the Threat of an EMP From Space Throw DC Into a...
The Border and the Debt
Don’t Want to Pay for Health Care or Groceries? Then Don’t. Pretend to...
How China Went From Famine to Economic Miracle
Despite Biden Admin Promises of Keeping New Drug Prices Down, Big Pharma Sees...
Tipsheet

'Grid Down, Power Up:' Dennis Quaid Warns About What the U.S. Is Not Prepared For

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 24, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Imagine a world where you couldn’t call or text anyone, you couldn’t put gas in your car, you could pay for things, and there was no tap in your water. A nightmare, right? 

Advertisement

Hollywood actor Dennis Quaid is warning that such a scenario isn’t a foreign possibility. 

During an interview with Tucker Carlson, Quaid highlighted the dangers of a solar storm that could kill more than 90 percent of the population within a year. 

“Basically, there is a 100 percent probability that our sun, generating what they call a GMD, which is a solar storm, that hits hard, hits our Earth, and the magnetic field we have around the Earth, and can fry everything that is electric above the ground, including our entire grid,” Quaid said. 

Everything from transportation, our finance system, phones, internet, food delivery, and other aspects of modern life would become obsolete. 

“There wouldn’t be water in your tap. You couldn’t get gas for your car because the whole system is broken down. Everything we rely upon would be gone,” Quaid told Carlson, noting that China and Russia have done more than the U.S. to protect their infrastructure. 

The Hollywood actor said that those who live in the country would have far more resources and chances at survival than city dwellers. However, Quaid stressed that our society is so heavily reliant on the grid that such catastrophic damage would be expensive and nearly impossible. 

During the Trump Administration, the former president tried implementing measures to protect the grid. However, his efforts were halted by regulatory agencies that energy company lobbyists control. Quaid explained that many power companies are privately owned and unwilling to spend the money needed for proper protection of our power grid. 

Recommended

Why a Catholic Bishop Said This MSNBC Segment Was One of the Most Disturbing Things He's Ever Seen Matt Vespa
Advertisement

He told Carlson that it would take roughly $100 billion to install protection relays— similar to surge protectors— that could stop transformers from being fried. 

This is close to about the same amount of money the U.S. has given Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia. 

Carlson also pointed out that the U.S.’s power grid could be targeted by terrorists from an EMP attack that would have similar effects to a geothermal event from the sun. A nationwide power outage could take months, or even years, to fix. 

“It’s something we don’t like to think about, but it’s whether from the Sun or a bad actor, this is something that 100 percent risk it’s going to occur, and we are just in no way prepared for it,” Quaid concluded. 

Tags: FOREIGN POLICY TUCKER CARLSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why a Catholic Bishop Said This MSNBC Segment Was One of the Most Disturbing Things He's Ever Seen Matt Vespa
I Was Told That What House Dems Are Mulling Against Trump Was an Act of Treason Matt Vespa
Blue Laws for Red Citizens Victor Davis Hanson
Suspect Charged With Killing Georgia Student Is An Illegal Migrant From Venezuela Sarah Arnold
High Altitude Balloon With Unknown 'Origin and Purpose' Spotted Over Colorado Spencer Brown
Why Did the Threat of an EMP From Space Throw DC Into a Tizzy? Greg Ganske

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why a Catholic Bishop Said This MSNBC Segment Was One of the Most Disturbing Things He's Ever Seen Matt Vespa
Advertisement