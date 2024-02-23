There Are More Illegal Migrants in the U.S. Than the Population of 36 States

A staggering amount of illegal migrants have entered the United States under President Joe Biden— and that number keeps climbing.

According to new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data, from February 2021 through January 2024, more than 7.2 million illegal aliens have been released into the U.S., wreaking havoc on American communities and their resources.

Advertisement

This number is larger than the population of 36 U.S. states, including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming, via Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported that there have been 961,537 border encounters in the fiscal year 2024— from October through September. The current fiscal year is on track to break last year’s record of 2,475,669 border encounters.

Biden was handed the most secure southern border in the nation’s history. However, from day one in office, the president began destroying it by halting deportations, stopping the construction of the border wall, ending the Remain in Mexico Act, Ending Trump-era Title 42, and reinstating the former catch-and-release program.

Only four months into 2024, nearly one million illegal migrants have crossed the border and illegally entered the U.S. Compare that to the 2.37 million illegal aliens who arrived at the border in Fiscal year 2022 and 2.47 million in 2023.

“This unprecedented surge in illegal immigration isn’t an accident. It is the result of deliberate policy choices by the Biden administration,” Eric Ruark, Director of Research for Numbers USA—a nonprofit that advocates for immigration restrictions— stated.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reportedly admitted that the Biden Administration is allowing 85 percent of all border crossers and illegal aliens who arrive at the southern border into the U.S.

A spokesperson for the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) said that for the past three years, Biden has been in office, illegal aliens have learned that they won’t be deported due to the president’s open-border policies.

Therefore, illegal migrants cross into the U.S. knowing they will face no consequences.

Just hours after video footage captured approximately 200 illegal migrants on the grounds of San Diego, California, Biden admitted that the U.S. immigration is "broken."

Advertisement

"Congress has had a long, proud history — a bipartisan history — on immigration reform and abiding by our international treaty obligations, which we signed related to immigration. These reforms made America a nation of laws, a nation of immigrants, and the strongest economy in the world," Biden said to members of the National Governors Association at the White House on Friday. "But something changed. Over time, our laws and our resources haven't kept up with our immigration system, and it's broken. And our politics has failed to fix it."



