Tipsheet

Speculation Sparks After Biden Visits California: 'Does Gavin Need to Standby?'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 21, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden laughed off a question from a reporter who asked him if he was in California to prep Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) to step in as rumors swirled that the president would drop out of the 2024 race. 

On Tuesday, a reporter asked Biden if his California trip was about finding a "plan B" candidate, as concerns regarding the president's age and declining health are at the forefront of voter's minds. 

"You're going to California. Is this about coming up with a Plan B for 2024? Does Gavin need to stand by?" the reporter asked.

Jokingly, Biden replied, saying, "Are you ready?" Adding, "Well, I'm looking for— I'm looking at you. We're looking at you."

In November, Biden gushed about the idea of Gavin taking over the 81-year-old place. After meeting with communist Chinese President Xi Jinping, the president said that Newsom "could have the job I'm looking for," referring to his 2024 re-election bid.

Biden praised Newsom's so-called "great" work that he has done with California, saying he has been "one hell of a governor," despite residents fleeing the state in droves, record-high crime, and illegal migrants making it their home. 

Newsom has been accused of shadow campaigning for the 2024 race. Last year, he debated then-GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and has been quietly racking up donors behind closed doors. 

However, according to polls, most Americans wouldn't be happy with a Newsom ticket. 

A UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times found that Newsom's approval rating hit an all-time low, just 44 percent. 

Still, Newsom has been adamant that he has no plans of entering the 2024 race. However, his remarks were directed toward the idea of challenging Biden. He has not commented whether he would jump in the game if the president quit the race. 

During a recent episode on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the host predicted that the Democratic Party is preparing to replace Biden with Newsom. 

"I think they're gonna get rid of him, I think they're gonna move him out, they're gonna force him to step down," he said. "If I had to guess, and it's just speculation, I'd say they're setting up Gavin Newsom for it."

