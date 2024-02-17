Democrat, Gun Control Advocate Shelled Out Thousands for a Private Armed Security Team

Rules for thee, not for me. Or let Americans suffer and be scared for their lives in a crime-ridden country due to soft-on-crime policies under Democratic rule while the elite Leftists live in their mansions with private security.

Advertisement

Democrat and gun-control advocate Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) hired a private armed security team despite his strong stance of being anti-Second Amendment.

Allred, who is challenging Rep. Ted Cruz (R-TX), has shelled out thousands of dollars to individuals appearing to be police officers. However, the Democrat has previously spoken out against provisions that support law enforcement and has voted for several forms of gun control.

In 2021, Allred supported a red flag law called the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order.

In 2018, Allred said it would've been "better" if the Second Amendment "had not been written." He also voted in favor of Sen. John Cornyn's (R-TX) Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The bill, which Cruz voted against, advocates for red flag laws, stricter background checks for gun buyers under 21, additional penalties for some gun criminals, and funding for a variety of health and mental health-related programs.

According to FEC filings, Allred's Senate campaign gave $2,500 to Eagle Protective Group— a private armed security company. Since its 2018 launch, the Democrat has given the company at least $14,496.89. Financial filings also show that at one point, his campaign paid an additional $2,040 for "event security."

FEC filings also reveal Allred's campaign spent $900 to hire Daniel Ramirez, Jorge Cardenas, and Beatriz Diaz, deputy constables for El Paso County.

In addition to this, the Democrat's campaign received over $100,000 from multiple groups that have supported the defund the police movement.

Putting aside Allred's anti-gun stance, the Democrat bought a 30-second ad highlighting his support for abortion rights ahead of the primary.

"In Texas, we believe in freedom, keeping government out of our personal lives," Allred says in the ad. "But our state's extreme abortion ban lets politicians like Ted Cruz decide what care women get, not their doctors."

Allred promised that if elected to the Senate, he'll "keep fighting to protect women's access to abortion."