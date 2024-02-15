Something Was Odd in the Video of Climate Activists Pouring Pink Powder on...
Why Trump May Be In Talks With Tulsi Gabbard

Sarah Arnold
February 15, 2024

Among the names of vice president picks for former President Trump is former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. 

According to several reports, the former president met with Gabbard to discuss foreign policy and how the Defense Department should be run in a second Trump term. 

The Washington Post pointed out that despite having different perspectives, Gabbard’s views on ending “regime change wars” and skepticism towards U.S. military interventions abroad have aligned with Trump’s criticisms of foreign wars. 

Gabbard, a former Democrat, has raised concerns about funding and supplying aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia. 

Per the WaPo, a meeting between the two politicians sparked Trump’s curiosity given Gabbard’s willingness to engage with political figures, both Republican and Democrat, even if it went against their party’s narrative. 

The talks with Gabbard — who has staked out a role as an outspoken critic of aid to Ukraine and U.S. military interventions overseas — are part of a broader conversation about how Trump would manage the Pentagon differently if voters award him a second term. Trump has repeatedly told advisers and donors in recent months that one of his biggest mistakes was his personnel choices at the Pentagon, where he says he was stymied by officials with diverging opinions. He sought to immediately pull out of many countries where the United States had troops, wanted to withdraw from NATO at times because he said other countries were not paying enough, questioned traditional alliances, praised and negotiated with dictators considered foes of the United States, and clashed repeatedly with the Republican establishment, particularly in the Senate, on foreign policy. Trump met with Gabbard at least once in person last year. She has often shared Trump’s approach toward the world in his post-presidency, according to advisers who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose private details. Gabbard and Trump and his team have discussed military entanglements overseas and Trump’s frustrations with Republicans on foreign policy. Trump advisers also hope Gabbard — who serves in the Army Reserve — could appeal to independent voters in a general election, one person familiar with the strategy said, and advocate his military policies.

GOP strategist Andrew Surabian said Gabbard appeals to Republican voters because of her skepticism regarding intervention overseas. 


