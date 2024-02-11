Crime Caused by Illegal Migrants Skyrocket Thanks to Joe Biden

Thanks to President Joe Biden’s reckless immigration policies, more Americans have wound up dead.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told NBC New York affiliate NBC4 host David Ushery that there has been a devastating "uptick" of crimes committed by illegal migrants in the city. He said there has been a trend of "mob-like” behavior in the Big Apple, adding that “We’re seeing these trends start to get bigger and bigger, and it’s adding to our everyday New Yorkers’ crime, and we’re trying to put a lid on it."

Chell's comments come after a 15-year-old Venezuelan migrant was arrested after he allegedly shot a tourist in New York City’s Times Square and then allegedly shot twice at a police officer.

Times Square is a “gun-free” zone except for authorities.

In a robbery gone wrong, Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa was allegedly shoplifting in a sporting goods store when a security officer at the store confronted them and seized the items from them. The migrant reportedly took out a .45 caliber handgun from his bag and fired shots at the security officer. The bullet missed the security officer but struck a female tourist in the store. One of the officers chased Rivas Figueroa down after he fled the store. He then fired twice at the officer. (Via New York Police Department Chief of Patrol John Chell)

According to NYPD spokesman Carlos Nieves, the migrant will most likely be charged as a juvenile with attempted murder of a police officer.

The increase in illegal migration has brought an increase in crime in the United States, posing a significant threat to Americans.

Biden’s refusal to secure the border, in addition to soft-on-crime prosecutors, results in a deadly combination.

The Heritage Foundation highlighted the link between Biden’s open border and crime rates soaring, threatening the safety of American lives.

Since Biden took office, over 6.2 million illegal aliens have been encountered at the nation’s borders, and over 2 million of them have been released into the nation’s interior. A considerable number of them have engaged in criminal activities once they settled. In 2023 alone, Border Patrol agents have encountered thousands of illegal aliens with prior criminal convictions, including assault, rape, and murder. The true extent of crimes committed by illegal aliens remains unknown because there are also over 1.5 million unaccounted for “gotaways” since Biden’s term began. A 2021 Department of Justice report revealed that 64% of federal arrests in 2018 involved noncitizens, despite them comprising only 7% of the population at that time. While the Biden administration fails to provide continuous updates on illegal alien crime data, Texas Department of Public Safety maintains a running database of such incidents.

There has been nearly a 60 percent increase in the number of migrant deaths under Biden compared to the Obama Administration.

“These statistics demonstrate the absence of safety and order resulting from Biden’s border surge, and they contradict the claim of a ‘ humane’ immigration policy advocated by the Left,” via the Heritage Foundation.