New Illegal Migrant Rule at Airports Defeats the Purpose of TSA Security

Illegal migrants not only do not need an identification card, but they can also skip getting their photos taken by the Transportation Security Administration.

According to a photo snapped by conservative commentator Dave Rubin, Miami International Airport suggests illegal aliens traveling throughout the United States via air can opt out of being photographed, allowing them to pass through security entry points. Many argue this defeats the whole purpose of having security measures at the airport.

“U.S. airport Non-U.S. Citizen Document Validation Using CBP One Technology,” the sign reads.

CBP One is a mobile application launched in 2020 to help illegal migrants pre-schedule their appointments at ports of entry.

The sign continues to read as follows:

TSA is partnering with CBP to test the use of CBP One at certain TSA checkpoints to validate adult non-U.S. citizen travel documentation when the traveler does not otherwise have an acceptable form of identification. How it works: 1. Notify the TSA officer that you are a migrant. 2. The TSA officer will take a photo (optional). 3. If requested, provide your alien identification number or biographic information. 4. Follow officer instructions. Photo capture is voluntary. You may decline to have your photo taken. If you do not wish to have your photo taken, please notify a TSA Officer. You must still provide your alien identification number or biographical information to the TSA Officer, even if you have not taken your photo. CBP One only verifies the information you previously provided to CBP and will not store your information. Because your information is verified through CBP One, TSA will also not store your information as part of this process.

In February 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed that the app removed the requirement to upload a photo “in preparation for the end of Title 42.” The change includes requiring immigrants to submit their information before and after scheduling an appointment.

Last year, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) records showed that illegal migrants were exploiting CBP One as a way to gain entry into the U.S. The Washington Examiner also found that Central American cartels have abused the mobile app by using virtual private networks (VPN) to smuggle people across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Since the suspension of Title 42, there have been more than 300,000 illegal migrant encounters in December— the record for any single month. In addition, since fiscal year 2021, at least 1.7 million “known gotaways” have avoided being apprehended at the southern border.

