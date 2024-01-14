You Could Say the Massive Pro-Terrorist Rally in DC Devolved Into an Insurrection
FAA Grounds All Boeing 737 Max 9 Airliners Amid Blowout Fiasco
Reminder: Iowa Does Not Matter
Trump, Democrats, and Why I Am Nonplussed
American Citizen Dies in Ukrainian Custody. Here's Who His Father Is Blaming.
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 200: Celebrating 200 With Friends and the Word...
The Next Great Communicator is Here
When Did the American Flag Become Controversial in America?
Secret Documents Reveal Biden's Border Crisis Was An Intentional Policy
Inspiring Voices from South Africa
Adam Schiff Wants to Overhaul the Constitution and Abolish the Electoral College
‘Shark Tank’ Business Tycoon Reveals Why He Does Not Invest in Democrat-Led States
Pennsylvanians Tell Joe Biden to 'Go Home, Loser'
Fetterman Sides With Republicans Again
Tipsheet

Speaker Mike Johnson Says 'Absolutely Not' to Lankford’s Senate Immigration Deal

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 14, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) shut down Senate negotiations of a border compromise after details of the draft were leaked online. 

This week, Johnson discouraged Republican Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) 's idea of a border compromise that would allow tens of billions of dollars in foreign aid, including funding Ukraine’s prolonged war with Russia. 

Advertisement

“Absolutely not,” Johnson tweeted with a screenshot of the reported draft.

On Wednesday, Lankford led a special Senate GOP conference meeting after addressing the Republican Study Committee’s (RSC) weekly luncheon to discuss the negotiations. 

The proposed Senate deal, according to the Immigration Accountability Project, would include the following: 

  • Increase green cards by 50,000/year
  • Work permits for adult children of H-1B holders
  • Immediate work permits to every illegal alien released from custody
  • Taxpayer-funded lawyers to certain UACs and mentally incompetent aliens
  • Expulsion authority for a limited number of days only if encounters exceed 5K/day over seven days
  • Restrict parole for those who enter without authorization between ports of entry

“If you don’t end catch and release as a policy, if you don’t reinstitute remain in Mexico if you only fix asylum or parole and not these other things, then you don’t solve the problem. You don’t stem the flow here,” Johnson said during an interview with Face the Nation, where he discussed Senate efforts to pass a watered-down bill with H.R. 2 provisions.

Recommended

Secret Documents Reveal Biden's Border Crisis Was An Intentional Policy Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Johnson said that for him to consider a negotiation, the GOP-passed H.R. 2 border security bill must be the starting point of the bill. 

“If it looks like H.R. 2, we’ll talk about it,” the Speaker said, adding that provisions of the bill were designed to work together to fix the immigration crisis. Johnson noted that removing one or more of the provisions would not help stem the flow of illegal migrants entering the U.S. 

On the contrary, Lankford argued that expecting the Senate or the White House to support a H.R. 2 bill isn't realistic. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Secret Documents Reveal Biden's Border Crisis Was An Intentional Policy Sarah Arnold
You Could Say the Massive Pro-Terrorist Rally in DC Devolved Into an Insurrection Matt Vespa
‘Shark Tank’ Business Tycoon Reveals Why He Does Not Invest in Democrat-Led States Madeline Leesman
Trump, Democrats, and Why I Am Nonplussed Mark Lewis
The Next Great Communicator is Here Gil Gutknecht
American Citizen Dies in Ukrainian Custody. Here's Who His Father Is Blaming. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Secret Documents Reveal Biden's Border Crisis Was An Intentional Policy Sarah Arnold
Advertisement