Shark Tank Host Eviscerated NY's Fraud Case Against Trump in Less Than Five...
Hitting the Sweet Spot on Service Delivery
Mexican President Lopez-Obrador Makes ‘Demands’ on US
A Country I Do Not Recognize
The Iowa Caucuses Are About Much More Than the GOP Nomination
Fetterman Sides With Republicans Again
Florida Introduces Several Anti-Woke LGBTQ Bills Aimed to Destroy the Grooming of Children
Maine Builds Rent-Free Apartments for Illegal Migrants Paid for by American Taxpayers
You Won’t Believe What Dem Jerry Nadler Said About Illegal Migrants
Stop Debating With Yourselves, Republicans
Creating God in Martin Scorsese’s Own Image
The Left’s March Through the Smithsonian Latino Museum
Nuclear Revival Needs a New Regulatory Framework
100 Days in Gaza
Tipsheet

Biden Admin Dishes Out $700,000 Into Another Woke, Radical Transgender Program

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 13, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Another woke program is on the horizon as the Biden Administration continues its push to indoctrinate and brainwash people into thinking transgenderism is normal and should be accepted. 

Advertisement

According to federal grant records, the Biden Administration dished out $700,000 to prevent transgender males— biological females— from becoming pregnant. 

In September 2023, Health and Human Services (HHS) handed massive funds to the Center for Innovative Public Health Research, which will focus on creating a program that will aim to utilize a text-messaging project designed for “cisgender sexual minority girls” between the ages of 14-18 to “address social and structural influences of sexual behavior” in transgender boys. 

The grant states that transgender males “may be less likely to use condoms when having sex with people who have penises and are at least as likely as cisgender girls to be pregnant.” 

Focus groups will be used through the program to “identify and give voice to the contexts that affect sexual decision-making” of transgender males. According to the grant, they will use “content advisory teams” to ensure the content “resonates with these youth.”

The final version will be tested using 700 transgender boys nationwide. The success of the program will be determined by rates of condom-protected sex in transgender boys ages 14-18 and the use of other types of birth control.

In June, the Biden Administration earmarked approximately $200,000 for an online program aimed to connect LGBTQ minors with LGBTQ adult “mentors.” The program will be used to promote “social-emotional skills” in LGBTQ youth, according to its creator— University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Professor Katie Edwards. 

Recommended

Fetterman Sides With Republicans Again Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

According to a Washington Post poll, the majority of Americans believe a person’s gender is determined at birth and support restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors. 

The poll found that 57 percent of respondents said a person’s gender cannot differ from what was assigned at birth. 

One of the poll’s respondents said that children should not be allowed to make drastic, life-alternating choices about their bodies at such a young age. 

“My concern with transgender is mostly with the children,” the woman said. “We can’t vote until we’re a certain age, we can’t smoke, drink, or whatever, but we can change our bodies’ anatomy and how it works. It just doesn’t seem like that’s OK to me.”

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fetterman Sides With Republicans Again Sarah Arnold
Shark Tank Host Eviscerated NY's Fraud Case Against Trump in Less Than Five Minutes Matt Vespa
Donald Trump Went There in His New Post About Joe Biden Matt Vespa
You Won’t Believe What Dem Jerry Nadler Said About Illegal Migrants Sarah Arnold
A Country I Do Not Recognize Jeff Davidson
The Townhall 50: Tabulating the Worst in Journalism in 2023 - The Top (Bottom) 10! Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fetterman Sides With Republicans Again Sarah Arnold
Advertisement