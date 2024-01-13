Biden Admin Dishes Out $700,000 Into Another Woke, Radical Transgender Program

Another woke program is on the horizon as the Biden Administration continues its push to indoctrinate and brainwash people into thinking transgenderism is normal and should be accepted.

According to federal grant records, the Biden Administration dished out $700,000 to prevent transgender males— biological females— from becoming pregnant.

In September 2023, Health and Human Services (HHS) handed massive funds to the Center for Innovative Public Health Research, which will focus on creating a program that will aim to utilize a text-messaging project designed for “cisgender sexual minority girls” between the ages of 14-18 to “address social and structural influences of sexual behavior” in transgender boys.

The grant states that transgender males “may be less likely to use condoms when having sex with people who have penises and are at least as likely as cisgender girls to be pregnant.”

Focus groups will be used through the program to “identify and give voice to the contexts that affect sexual decision-making” of transgender males. According to the grant, they will use “content advisory teams” to ensure the content “resonates with these youth.”

The final version will be tested using 700 transgender boys nationwide. The success of the program will be determined by rates of condom-protected sex in transgender boys ages 14-18 and the use of other types of birth control.

In June, the Biden Administration earmarked approximately $200,000 for an online program aimed to connect LGBTQ minors with LGBTQ adult “mentors.” The program will be used to promote “social-emotional skills” in LGBTQ youth, according to its creator— University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Professor Katie Edwards.

According to a Washington Post poll, the majority of Americans believe a person’s gender is determined at birth and support restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors.

The poll found that 57 percent of respondents said a person’s gender cannot differ from what was assigned at birth.

One of the poll’s respondents said that children should not be allowed to make drastic, life-alternating choices about their bodies at such a young age.

“My concern with transgender is mostly with the children,” the woman said. “We can’t vote until we’re a certain age, we can’t smoke, drink, or whatever, but we can change our bodies’ anatomy and how it works. It just doesn’t seem like that’s OK to me.”