Fetterman Criticizes the Left, Acknowledges the Crisis at the Border

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) criticized his own party for refusing to address the crisis at the southern border.

This week, Fetterman admitted to reporters that the Democratic Party is in complete denial over President Joe Biden's open-border policies, which have caused havoc on the nation.

"There's a crisis at the border," Fetterman said. "And I don't know how anybody could pretend that there isn't."

With each passing day, Biden is in office, the crisis at the border keeps getting worse.

A record-breaking amount of border crossers stormed the United States in December, with 276,000 apprehensions— the highest ever on record. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources, the December record came just one month after November's highest, with nearly 250,000 border encounters.

A recent Pew Research Center poll found that only 32 percent of U.S. adults are very confident or somewhat confident in the president's ability to make "wise decisions about immigration policy."

This is not the first time Fetterman has criticized his party. He recently suggested to NBC News that the country's immigration policy is something Democrats are failing miserably at.

"I'm not a progressive," Fetterman said. "I just think I'm a Democrat very committed to choice and other things. But with Israel, I'm going to be on the right side of that. And immigration is something near and dear to me, and I think we do have to effectively address it as well."

The fiscal year 2023 saw a massive number of illegal aliens storm the southern border, with a record of 3.2 million migrants encountered. This number does not include "gotaways" or those who have avoided detection. Since Biden took office, more than 8 million illegal aliens have entered the United States.

Fetterman is not the only Democrat to break with the Left on the ongoing immigration problem.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) predicted the Democrat Party would lose a lot of its voters because Biden has ignored the crisis at the border. He said that the only way to fix the problem is to deport illegal migrants— something the president refuses to do.

Cuellar suggested that Biden does not have the willingness to do what needs to be done in order to secure the border. He also urged the president to detain illegal aliens, "give them their quick hearing, and if they have to be deported, with all due respect, get them deported."