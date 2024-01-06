Terror in the Skies: Door Panel Complety Blows Off During Alaska Airlines Flight
Defense Secretary Austin Was Hospitalized All Week...And Didn't Tell Anyone
If John Fetterman Is Saying This About Harvard, You Know the Place Has...
Watch Vivek Ramaswamy Totally Dismantle an NBC News Reporter
Law Professor Warns Dems' 'Ballot Cleansing' Antics Will Push Us Over the Edge
A Shooter Is Trans and the Press Is Trash, Vivek Shows Up Journos,...
Will We Govern Ourselves or Be Governed by a Small Elite?
Prominent Democrats Still Lobbying Tirelessly for Terror-Sponsoring Cuba
The Runaway Train of Government Spending and Government Regulation
Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Brother' Has Reportedly Paid for a Documentary Crew to Film...
Dave Chappelle Channels Saul Alinsky In Netflix Special
Hunter Biden Brags About How His 'Sugar Brother' Loaned Him Money for Legal...
Are Illinois and Massachusetts Next to Try and Remove Trump From Their Ballot?
Ohio’s Top Children’s Hospital Coaches Doctors To Avoid Parents Wary Of Trans Treatments
Tipsheet

Democrat Attempts to Link Trump To Foreign Influence, But There's One Major Problem

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 06, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

House Democrats are pulling out all the stops to keep former President Trump from securing the 2024 GOP nominee. 

This week, House Oversight Committee Democrats released a report that attempted to tie Trump to a foreign influence scheme. However, they are missing a big piece of their accusations. 

Advertisement

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, published a report claiming Trump received $7.8 million from foreign sources, including 20 foreign governments and their subsidiaries during the first two years of his presidency. The listed amount is about $15 million less than the Biden family made during his time as vice president. 

The report claims Trump received payments from China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Malaysia. 

"President Trump's businesses received, at a minimum, $7.8 million in foreign payments from at least 20 countries during his presidency. These included payments from foreign governments and foreign government-owned or -controlled entities to properties owned by Donald Trump," the report reads. 

A significant portion of that money came from one business that rented office space in the Trump Tower beginning in 2008 and concluded its partnership in 2019. 

Bank statements show that $5.5 million was paid to Trump-owned properties from the Chinese government and state-owned enterprises. The committee estimates that the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China paid Trump-owned properties $5.3 million between February 2017 and October 2019.

Recommended

Watch Vivek Ramaswamy Totally Dismantle an NBC News Reporter Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Raskin is accusing House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) of colluding with Trump's attorneys to block the committee from obtaining records about Trump's foreign payments.

"While the figures and constitutional violations in this report are shocking, we still don't know the extent of the foreign payments that Donald Trump received —or even the total number of countries that paid him and his businesses while he was President—because Committee Chairman James Comer and House Republicans buried any further evidence of the Trump family's staggering corruption," Raskin said. 

In response, Comer criticized Democrat's ploy to bring Trump down as President Joe Biden faces a GOP-led impeachment inquiry. 

"It's beyond parody that Democrats continue their obsession with former President Trump. Former President Trump has legitimate businesses, but the Bidens do not. The Bidens and their associates made over $24 million by cashing in on the Biden name in China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Romania. No goods or services were provided other than access to Joe Biden and the Biden network," Comer told the Daily Caller. 

Advertisement

Nine countries in the report paid less than $10,000 to Trump businesses. Cyprus, one of the countries cited, paid just $590 to the former president. 

Meanwhile, the Biden family received over $24 million from foreign countries such as Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan. 

"Democrats like Jamie Raskin are trying to deflect from the fact that the Biden family bagged at least $30 million from foreign individuals linked to the highest levels of the Chinese military and intelligence apparatus—perhaps the greatest presidential scandal in American history," Seamus Bruner, director of research at the Government Accountability Institute told the outlet. 

Tags: DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Vivek Ramaswamy Totally Dismantle an NBC News Reporter Matt Vespa
Law Professor Warns Dems' 'Ballot Cleansing' Antics Will Push Us Over the Edge Matt Vespa
If John Fetterman Is Saying This About Harvard, You Know the Place Has Become a Nightmare Matt Vespa
Look Who Threatened to 'Shoot Up' Another Iowa School Mia Cathell
Year End Journalism Mayhem Recognition: The Townhall Heckler Awards – Individual Trophy Winners Pt. 1 Brad Slager
Dave Chappelle Channels Saul Alinsky In Netflix Special Scott Hogenson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Vivek Ramaswamy Totally Dismantle an NBC News Reporter Matt Vespa
Advertisement