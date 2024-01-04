The Associated Press Forced to Make Damning Admission

The Associated Press was forced to make an embarrassing admission following an article published about disgraced Harvard President Claudine Gay.

This week, AP moved to edit a controversial headline, stating that it did not meet their journalistic standards.

Advertisement

The original headline, “Harvard president’s resignation highlights new conservative weapon against colleges: plagiarism,” was met with an abundance of criticism, forcing the Left-wing outlet to revise it.

After critics accused the outlet of defending plagiarism, saying it is a Republican tactic used against academic institutions, AP changed the headline to: “Plagiarism charges downed Harvard’s president. A conservative attack helped to fan the outrage.”

“The story doesn’t meet our standards,” Vice President of the Associated Press Lauren Easton said.

Gay has been accused of plagiarism in her doctoral dissertation and journal articles, which a Harvard committee lightly confirmed. It found several examples of “duplicative language” in Gay’s work.

Gay eventually resigned from her position at Harvard amid growing backlash. However, the woke Ivy League school refused to classify Gay’s plagiarized work as reckless.

Despite editing its headline, the Associated Press still managed to portray conservatives in a bad light.