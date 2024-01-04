The First Ten Seconds of Biden's New 2024 Ad Are Hilarious. Here's Why.
Tipsheet

Anti-Israel Activists Storm California Capitol, But No Arrests Were Made

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 04, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Hundreds of anti-Israel activists staged an insurrection at the California State Capitol. 

On Wednesday, during the first day back in session for California legislators, pro-Palestine protestors stormed the building, causing lawmakers to flee. 

The disruption was staged by three so-called "Jewish" groups who represent a radical fringe of the American Jewish community. Lawmakers had just listened to the opening prayer and said the Pledge of Allegiance when anti-Israel protesters wearing matching black t-shirts stood from their seats and started singing "Cease fire now" and "Let Gaza live."

Banners from the chamber's rotunda were rolled down, reading: "Jews say never again for anyone."

A few Legislative Jewish Caucus leaders demanded security to "shut down the democratic process," with many lawmakers on the floor immediately leaving the room, looking visibly upset.

It is important to note that no arrests were made despite protestors storming the state's Capitol building. On January 6, 2021, protesters were arrested and charged with "obstructing an official proceeding." 

The protest comes as a letter was sent to state Capitol staffers urging them to support a cease-fire in Gaza—meanwhile, Republicans in the Assembly plan to introduce a resolution condemning Hamas terrorists later this month. 

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher has said this is to "make a statement of moral clarity in California and add to the world voices rejecting Hamas and their hate-filled ideology."

