KJP Blames Republicans for Joe Biden's Border Crisis

Here we go again. The White House is blaming Republicans for something disastrous President Joe Biden did.

This week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told MSNBC that the raging border crisis the U.S. is facing due to Biden’s radical policies is House Republicans' fault.

Jean-Pierre claimed that Biden entered office with the goal of taking immigration seriously, believing that the Trump Administration broke the system.

“We need to continue to work together on border security, right? The president, first day in his administration, in a couple of weeks, we’re going to hit three years since the president’s been in the administration. The first thing that he put forward was a comprehensive immigration law,” Jean-Pierre said. “And that’s because he believed that our system was broken and that it had been broken for decades and wanted to take that seriously.”

She called on House Republicans to work with the Biden Administration in finding ways to negotiate a “unity agenda” after blaming the GOP for the devastating border crisis that is plaguing cities across the nation.

“But we need, we need Republicans in Congress to work with us on that. We appreciate the negotiations that are currently happening in the Senate. It’s headed in the right direction. We want to come up with a bipartisan agreement,” Jean-Pierre added. “But we saw what the House passed, ending of last year. They wanted to take away law enforcement folks who were at the border trying to protect our border. And so that’s not what we want to see.”

If her comments were already shocking enough, Jean-Pierre claimed the GOP’s impeachment inquiry into Biden’s alleged involvement with his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings is contributing to the crisis.

“There’s a lot of ways that we can work with Congress instead of them going after the president’s family. They should really, truly, truly focus on the American family,” she continued.

A record-breaking amount of border crossers stormed the United States in December, with 276,000 apprehensions— the highest ever on record. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources, the December record came just one month after November's highest, with nearly 250,000 border encounters.

A recent Pew Research Center poll found that only 32 percent of U.S. adults are very confident or somewhat confident in the president’s ability to make “wise decisions about immigration policy.”