Maine's Secretary of State Is An Anti-Trump Partisan Democrat

Maine's Secretary Of State Shenna Bellows joined Democrats in their attack to take down former President Trump as the 2024 election was terrible news for President Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign is accusing Bellows of being a "rabid anti-Trump Democrat" who is relying on her interpretation of the 14th Amendment despite not being a lawyer and never graduating from law school. She was also a Biden elector in 2020.

In March 2022, Bellows claimed Biden is fighting for democracy, saying, "In speaking to the battle between autocracies and democracies, President Biden reminds us of a crucial struggle of our time. Our democracy is worth fighting for. It matters."

Do you think Maine's Democrat Secretary of State is impartial? pic.twitter.com/aKToPI45XN — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) December 29, 2023

She is such a leftist that she thinks that the New York Times is right-wing.

The @nytimes hasn't been helping in the Trump era. They have helped mainstream some of the worst right-wing conspiracy theories. — Shenna Bellows (@shennabellows) November 19, 2017

Trump lashed out against the Maine Democrat, saying she is a "virulent leftist" who has "decided to interfere in the presidential election."

"We are witnessing, in real-time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter," said Steven Cheung, a campaign spokesman for Trump.

Bellows has a long history of hating Trump. In October 2017, she tweeted: "Sometimes I wonder if the NATL obsession w Hillary is b/c people just can't deal w the magnitude of fears of what Trump presidency brings."

On the contrary, many Republicans are standing up for Trump, saying they will support him as the Left tries to set him on fire.

I stand with President Trump against the Left’s blatant attack on our democracy. pic.twitter.com/HA6imtngE9 — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) December 29, 2023

The Maine Secretary of State’s decision to remove Trump from the ballot is reckless and partisan. I am confident the Supreme Court will reverse it. — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 29, 2023

On Thursday, Maine became the second state to remove Trump from the primary ballot after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that Trump was ineligible to appear on the state's 2024 ballot.