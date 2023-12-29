Biden’s Deadly Afghanistan Lies Live on
Are We Shocked That Turkey's President Made This Comparison?
A Surgeon Highlighted This Trend As a Destructive Force in Health Care
These Are the 'Top Ethics Violators of 2023'
An Iranian National With Ties to Terrorism Illegally Crossed the U.S.-Canada Border
France Takes Action Amid 'Very High' Terror Threat for New Year's Eve
Who Remembers That Chinese Spy Balloon? Well...
Texas Public University Closes DEI Office to Comply With New Law...But Here's What...
CNN Anchor Reacts to What Recent Poll Shows About Biden
The Democrats That Are Condemning Maine's Decision to Boot Trump Off the Ballot
Biden Admin Threatens to Sue Texas Over Law Enforcing Border Security
Here's Why an NYC-Based Palestinian Restaurant Is Facing Backlash
Republican Governor Vetoes Bills Protecting Women's Sports and Children From Transgender C...
Massachusetts Police Search Middle School for Explicit Gender Ideology Book
Tipsheet

Maine's Secretary of State Is An Anti-Trump Partisan Democrat

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 29, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Reba Saldanha

Maine's Secretary Of State Shenna Bellows joined Democrats in their attack to take down former President Trump as the 2024 election was terrible news for President Joe Biden. 

Advertisement

The Trump campaign is accusing Bellows of being a "rabid anti-Trump Democrat" who is relying on her interpretation of the 14th Amendment despite not being a lawyer and never graduating from law school. She was also a Biden elector in 2020.

In March 2022, Bellows claimed Biden is fighting for democracy, saying, "In speaking to the battle between autocracies and democracies, President Biden reminds us of a crucial struggle of our time. Our democracy is worth fighting for. It matters."

She is such a leftist that she thinks that the New York Times is right-wing.

Trump lashed out against the Maine Democrat, saying she is a "virulent leftist" who has "decided to interfere in the presidential election."

"We are witnessing, in real-time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter," said Steven Cheung, a campaign spokesman for Trump. 

Recommended

Who Remembers That Chinese Spy Balloon? Well... Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Bellows has a long history of hating Trump. In October 2017, she tweeted: "Sometimes I wonder if the NATL obsession w Hillary is b/c people just can't deal w the magnitude of fears of what Trump presidency brings."

On the contrary, many Republicans are standing up for Trump, saying they will support him as the Left tries to set him on fire. 

On Thursday, Maine became the second state to remove Trump from the primary ballot after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that Trump was ineligible to appear on the state's 2024 ballot.

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who Remembers That Chinese Spy Balloon? Well... Spencer Brown
A Surgeon Highlighted This Trend As a Destructive Force in Health Care Matt Vespa
Our Razor's Edge Victor Davis Hanson
Are We Shocked That Turkey's President Made This Comparison? Matt Vespa
CNN Anchor Reacts to What Recent Poll Shows About Biden Leah Barkoukis
Texas Public University Closes DEI Office to Comply With New Law...But Here's What It Did Next Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Who Remembers That Chinese Spy Balloon? Well... Spencer Brown
Advertisement