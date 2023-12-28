This Democrat Fears the Border Crisis Will Cost Biden the Election

The Biden border crisis has reached its capacity. Cities, airports, and shelters are overwhelmed as President Joe Biden takes his 418th vacation day before the 2024 presidential election.

During an interview on CNN's "OutFront," Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) predicted his party is going to lose a lot of Democrats because Biden ignored the crisis at the border. He said that the only way to fix the problem is to deport illegal migrants— something the president refuses to do.

Cuellar told host Erica Hill that the Biden Administration has blatantly turned a blind eye to the immigration crisis and ignored border communities in desperate need of help.

The Democrat suggested Biden does not have the willingness to do what needs to be done in order to secure the border. Cuellar also urged the president to detain illegal aliens, "give them their quick hearing, and if they have to be deported, with all due respect, get them deported."

The Texas congressman questioned why the Biden Administration is processing hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants when it will take at least six years for them to get a hearing— at least 87 percent of the immigrants won't be accepted.

Cuellar cited data from the last 25 years that found that only 13 percent of illegal migrants get accepted when they go in front of an immigration judge— with the rest being rejected.

"We're losing Democrats, people that are frustrated because they're not seeing what should be done at the border. Look, we want to see law and order at the border and still treat the migrants with respect and dignity. But they've got to follow the rules," he continued. "The President is not doing enough."

According to a new report released earlier this year, the growing number of "gotaways" has reached a record high as migrants illegally enter the U.S. through the southern border.

Biden's border crisis has exceeded a staggering 13 million illegal aliens that are now in the United States. Meanwhile, Arizona's Tucson sector doubled in October compared to last year, with Customs Border Patrol agents encountering 55,224 migrants in October 2023 compared to 22,938 encounters in October 2022.