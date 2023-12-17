Nikki Haley Slams Media's Obsession Over Trump

Former U.N. Ambassador and GOP 2024 candidate Nikki Haley criticized the media for its obsession with former President Trump.

On Sunday, Haley went on a rant about how "exhausting" it is to hear the mainstream media attack and fawn over Trump daily.

While speaking to Jon Karl of ABC's "This Week," Haley was asked about Trump's calls for "retribution" and his "absolute immunity" defense in his election interference case. In response, the Republican dodged the questions, claiming she would not keep up with all 91 charges against the former president.

"You guys are exhausting. You're exhausting in your obsession with him," Haley said. "The thing is, the normal people aren't obsessed with Trump like you guys are. The normal people care about the fact that they can't afford things. They feel like their freedoms are taken away. They think government is too big."

Karl hit back, saying that just because he is asking about Trump does not mean it is an obsession, rather than asking Haley about her top GOP rival.

Haley said the United States desperately needs a new leader because "people don't want to hear about every word a person says or every tweet."

"They want to know how you fought for them that day, and they want to know how their life is going to be different. And life would be a whole lot different if the media would stop this obsession with Trump," she continued.

Earlier this week, Haley sang a different tune regarding Trump. She praised him for his job as president and said he was the right person at the right time, adding that she "had a good working relationship with him."

However, she criticized several of his policies, including how he handled national security.

"He focused on trade with China, but he did nothing about the fentanyl flow. He did nothing about the fact that fentanyl has killed so many of our Americans," Haley said while blaming him for adding trillions to the U.S. national debt— which a significant portion was added due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nikki Haley blasts Trump’s foreign policy, which is widely considered to be one of his top strengths, saying: “I don't agree with how he handles national security.”



