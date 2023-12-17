Democrats Cast Significant Doubt Over Biden’s 2024 Chances

As like the rest of the country, former President Obama has doubts President Joe Biden will secure another term in the White House.

According to a report by Annie Linskey citing an anonymous source in the Wall Street Journal, Obama fears Biden will lose the 2024 election as a variety of crises mount against the president.

The report expressed uncertainty that Biden will be able to beat former President Trump, given the Republican is dominating in the polls.

Obama “feels that Democrats very well could lose,” the report states, and knows “this is going to be a close race.”

The source also said, “The alternative is pretty dangerous for democracy.”

Not only are voters concerned about Biden’s age and physical health impacting his ability to serve another four years, many say his immigration, and Israel policies, his economic plan, and involvement in his son, Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings have also been at the top of their minds.

Biden’s vulnerabilities have plagued his chances of securing the 2024 election, while Trump gets stronger despite politically motivated investigations being thrown at him.

This week, Trump took the lead in seven crucial swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Morning Consult Politics Analyst Eli Yokley told Bloomberg that Biden is “making no gains among groups he is going to need to pull off a victory next year.”

The poll found that Trump has a 46 percent to 42 percent lead over Biden among registered voters in a hypothetical race in Arizona.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll this week also found Trump to be in the lead, with it showing independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. taking votes away from Bide. 60 percent of voters say they want another option when it comes to the 2024 presidential race.

Among his own party, Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination by a wide margin.

“I want the president to do better,” Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said, adding that he wants better poll numbers for the president “because that affects everybody.”



