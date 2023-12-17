CNN Goes Off Script, Shocked By Biden’s Approval Ratings

In a scarce twist of events, CNN was forced to admit President Joe Biden’s future in the White House looks bleak.

This week, Data Reporter Harry Enten shocked CNN host Erica Hill when he laid out the “depressing” reality of Biden’s current economic numbers.

Enten explained that since Biden took office, the economy has seen a downward spiral of negative growth.

From the first year of a president’s term to now in a term, look at this. We’ve actually had negative growth. We have actually decreased the amount of disposable income we’ve had by 2.7% for the Biden administration. Look at that—the average for the president since JFK is plus 4.5 percent. Enten added, “And even in the last few months, the last six months, the growth that we’ve had — just 0.2 percent. The average six months since 1960 [is] 1.1 percent, so we’re even behind on that metric.” “That’s kind of depressing,” Hill observed. “It is kind of depressing,” Enten confirmed. “And the one last thing I’ll note — even wages here [are] not going up. Median wage: minus one [percent] since pre-pandemic, minus one [percent] since Biden’s first year. Since last quarter? Zero percent. Wages have been stagnant for a long time, and it’s continuing to be so.”

Since Biden took office, prices for food, rent, and transportation have skyrocketed— up 17.2 since 2021.

Since then, wages have dropped 2.1 percent.

Enten admitted that this is “probably the weakest economic measure there is out there.”



