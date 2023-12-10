Democrat Makes Damning Admission On the 'Legally Justified' Hunter Biden Indictments

In lite of nine new indictment charges against Hunter Biden, Democrats are being forced to admit bad news for President Joe Biden's re-election chances.

On Sunday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) acknowledged the fact the grounds for charging the president's son was "legally justified," adding that he is a "troubled individual" who has done things that are "worthy of prosecution."

However, despite Hunter Biden's criminal activities plaguing the president's 2024 campaign, Murphy said that Hunter Biden will not be on the ballot in November, but rather Biden will be.

The president's son faces nine new tax charges, including three felonies and six misdemeanors. The charges are in addition to his previous indictment for failing to pay taxes and other tax-related misdemeanors. Hunter Biden is also facing a failed plea deal over firearm charges filed this past summer.

However, several polls indicate Hunter Biden's illegal activities will indeed impact his father's chances of securing another four years in the White House.

According to an Associated Press-NORC Research Center survey, 63 percent of likely voters believe Biden's handling of foreign business dealings with his son is unethical or illegal. Thirty-three percent believe it is corrupt, while 30 percent say it is unlawful.

Just 30 percent of Americans think Biden did "nothing wrong."

Meanwhile, Harvard's Center for American Political Studies, Harris X, and The Harris Poll survey found that 60 percent of respondents believe Biden "helped and participated in Hunter Biden's business."

Murphy was asked whether he thinks Hunter Biden profited off his father's notable last name, and he went into defensive mode by spinning the issue around on former President Trump.

"It seems that they have made an industry out of profiting off of Donald Trump's presidency," pointing to Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his business dealings with Saudi Arabia.

Interrupting, host Kristen Welker reminded the Democrat that she asked about the Biden's, not the Trump family.

"I think Hunter Biden is going to be held accountable in court for any violations of the law that he's committed, and the American public is gonna get the chance to watch that play out in real-time," he said before criticizing Trump again.

"[Trump is] going to criminalize abortion is going to give more handouts to billionaires and the wealthy," Murphy said. At the same time, he touted Biden's economic policies despite record-low approval ratings on his job handling it.