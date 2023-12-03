Whistleblower Draws Concerns Over Harvard’s ‘Undisguised Calls for the Murder of Jews'

A Harvard whistleblower is calling on the U.S. Department of Education to launch an investigation into the Ivy League school, claiming it’s hidden of agenda of protecting those who call for the murder of Jews.

In a letter addressed to OCR's Boston chief attorney Kristi R. Harris, the Harvard whistleblower highlighted concerns over the school's "laissez-faire attitude" toward protesters' "undisguised calls for the murder of Jews."

Citing an Instagram post by Harvard Hillel, the letter reads:

Harvard Hillel has reported that on November 29—a day after OCR notified me (and, presumably, Harvard) that it had opened a Title VI investigation—Harvard College students ‘had classes disrupted by a coordinated protest using bullhorns to blast abhorrent antisemitic calls to "globalize the intifada," and demands for the elimination of the Jewish state "from the river to the sea.” Both are undisguised calls for the murder of Jews and Israelis. During the Second Intifada, for example, Palestinian terrorists murdered over 1,000 Jews and Israelis, including through suicide-bomb attacks on buses and restaurants. And, as the House of Representatives recently acknowledged in a bipartisan resolution, ‘the phrase "from the river to the sea" … is widely recognized as a genocidal call to violence to destroy the state of Israel and its people to replace it with a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.’" The letter pointed out that to date, there has been no action or consequences taken by Harvard in response to threats against Jews and Israelis. He noted that if it were protests against any other minority group, the the school would have taken immediate action.

This is not the first time Harvard has been accused of antisemitism parading on its campus.

Harvard University President Claudine Gay said in October that the university has done little to condemn the rising antisemitism found on the campus.

However, the whistleblower said he is disappointed that Gay’s words have not been met with action.

On Tuesday, Gay is set to testify before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, at a hearing titled, "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism."