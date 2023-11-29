Biden Admin Has 'Hidden' Voter-Turnout Plans Ahead of 2024 Election

Everyone knows it. I know it, you know it, even that crazy blue-haired progressive knows it: President Joe Biden is too old and senile to hold office for another four years.

That's why the Democratic Party is panicking and has "hidden" plans to boost voter turnout ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

A letter sent by Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn) and signed by other top Republicans are demanding answers from the Biden Administration regarding its "voter mobilization" efforts that the Left has failed to respond to for more than six months.

The group of 23 senators, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY.), are accusing the Biden Administration of stonewalling several requests from Congress about Executive Order 14019 on "Promoting Access to Voting."

More from the letter:

This policy directive merits congressional oversight both as a general matter and under the Antideficiency Act. The Order outlines various activities in which agencies are to engage, including promoting mail-in voting and partnering with third-party organizations to register voters. Federal agencies should be focused on their defined missions in a nonpartisan manner, not using taxpayer funds for voter mobilization efforts with potentially partisan impacts. In other words, it's not the job of the federal government to drive voter turnout. Reviewing these agency plans is crucial to determining whether this Order has or may lead to the improper use of federal resources.

The Executive Order 14019 mentioned above manages more than 600 agencies to participate in voter-related activities without congressional approval, which the letter notes "is doubtful that Congress approved the use of appropriated agency funds for voter mobilization."

The Order, as well as Biden, uses the race card, claiming that Americans of color face "discriminatory policies and other obstacles that disproportionally affect their communities."

However, the GOP lawmakers argue that the Biden Administration is violating the Antideficiency Act— which bans agencies from using funds in a manner not authorized by law.

"Unfortunately, the White House has kept these plans hidden despite numerous requests from Congress," the letter states.

Biden has refused to provide a list of which federal agencies have not yet submitted a strategic plan and which accounts the funding was coming out of.