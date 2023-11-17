Christianity Is Under Attack and It's Beginning In the Birthplace of Jesus

Christianity is under attack. With the Left's relentless push on wokeness, and the increases in homosexuality, support for abortion, unwillingness to obey authorities and to work, and marriage being abandoned, society has become anti-Christian.

Advertisement

However, one would have never thought the birthplace of Jesus would see the effects of the Left's progressive agenda.

That is until Hamas terrorists planned a surprise attack on Israel.

According to reports, city officials are tearing down Christmas decorations in Bethlehem, an ancient city located in the West Bank, in "solidarity" with Palestinians.

The Bethlehem Municipality said that signs of Christianity were removed "in honor of the martyrs and solidarity with our people in Gaza."

"The reason is the general situation in Palestine; people are not really into any celebration; they are sad, angry, and upset; our people in Gaza are being massacred and killed in cold blood," a city spokesman told the Telegraph. "Therefore, it is not appropriate at all to have such festivities while there is a massacre happening in Gaza and attacks in the West Bank."

The holiest place in the world will not celebrate Christmas this year. Instead, the city will let hate intervene when we should come together and rejoice in God's work at the most crucial time, praying for the evil to be dismantled at once.

Despite Bethlehem being significant to Christians, the city has become majority Muslim in recent years.

In 1950, the city was made up of about 80 percent Christians, while only 10 percent of the local population was Muslim. Currently, only 33,000 local Christians remain in the three towns of the Bethlehem area.

According to Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics, 185,000 Christians live in Israel, making up just under two percent of the country's population.

In recent years, there has been a sharp decline in Christian residents in Bethlehem since the city was placed under Palestinian Authority control in 1995.