House GOP Releases All January 6 Tapes, Exposing How Dems Overhyped This Little...
Of Course, Politico Had to Include This Part in Their Paul Pelosi Hammer...
I'm Tired of Dumb Stuff. And By That I Mean Candace Owens and...
Anti-Israel Democrats Had Quite the Week
Here's What FBI Director Wray Revealed to the House Homeland Security Committee This...
Pentagon Fails Its Sixth Consecutive Audit
Anti-Semitic Reporters at the LA Times, a Lying Sideline Reporter, and Trump Is...
Finding Meaning in a Broken World
Jon Tester Has Concerns for Fellow Vulnerable Democratic Incumbents
Does This Mean Trump Will Be At the Next Debate?
Education Department to Investigate Cornell, Columbia, and Others Over Antisemitism, Islam...
Poll: Democrats and Young People Now More Likely to Sympathize With Palestinians Over...
Pageant Judge Reveals the Reason Behind Miss Universe Organizer’s Bankruptcy
New Hampshire Has Made a Decision on 2024 Primary
Tipsheet

Christianity Is Under Attack and It's Beginning In the Birthplace of Jesus

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 17, 2023 5:30 PM

Christianity is under attack. With the Left's relentless push on wokeness, and the increases in homosexuality, support for abortion, unwillingness to obey authorities and to work, and marriage being abandoned, society has become anti-Christian. 

Advertisement

However, one would have never thought the birthplace of Jesus would see the effects of the Left's progressive agenda. 

That is until Hamas terrorists planned a surprise attack on Israel. 

According to reports, city officials are tearing down Christmas decorations in Bethlehem, an ancient city located in the West Bank, in "solidarity" with Palestinians. 

The Bethlehem Municipality said that signs of Christianity were removed "in honor of the martyrs and solidarity with our people in Gaza." 

"The reason is the general situation in Palestine; people are not really into any celebration; they are sad, angry, and upset; our people in Gaza are being massacred and killed in cold blood," a city spokesman told the Telegraph. "Therefore, it is not appropriate at all to have such festivities while there is a massacre happening in Gaza and attacks in the West Bank."

The holiest place in the world will not celebrate Christmas this year. Instead, the city will let hate intervene when we should come together and rejoice in God's work at the most crucial time, praying for the evil to be dismantled at once. 

Recommended

What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Despite Bethlehem being significant to Christians, the city has become majority Muslim in recent years. 

In 1950, the city was made up of about 80 percent Christians, while only 10 percent of the local population was Muslim. Currently, only 33,000 local Christians remain in the three towns of the Bethlehem area. 

According to Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics, 185,000 Christians live in Israel, making up just under two percent of the country's population. 

In recent years, there has been a sharp decline in Christian residents in Bethlehem since the city was placed under Palestinian Authority control in 1995.

Tags: CHRISTIANITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
House GOP Releases All January 6 Tapes, Exposing How Dems Overhyped This Little Riot Matt Vespa
Ted Cruz Has the Juicy Details on the Aid to Israel Democrats Keep Blocking Rebecca Downs
Sen. Kennedy Asks Biden Judicial Nominee a Simple Legal Question. Watch What Happens Next. Townhall Video
Watch Secretary Blinken Die Inside As He Watches Biden Take Reporters' Questions Spencer Brown
I'm Tired of Dumb Stuff. And By That I Mean Candace Owens and Nikki Haley. Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
Advertisement