Biden Will Sail Off Into the Sunset Scot Free Regarding Classified Docs Case

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 16, 2023 10:00 PM
As always, rules for thee, not for me, per the Democrat Party. 

According to reports, President Joe Biden will be riding into the sunset after it was highlighted that no criminal charges will be filed despite being caught in possession of classified documents. 

Sources close to the matter told CNN and the Wall Street Journal that Special Counsel Robert Hur, who is investigating Biden for mishandling documents, is not expected to charge anyone. 

He reportedly said there are no grounds to charge Biden in connection with the discovery of top-secret classified documents at his Delaware home and his Philadelphia office.

Hur’s investigation comprised 100 president’s aides, colleagues, and family members, including Hunter Biden. 

The outlets note that Hur believes Biden did not commit any criminal acts. 

On the contrary, however, former President Trump is being unfairly prosecuted for nearly the same thing. He is facing a May 2024 trial date. 

Just another indicator how the justice system is severely flawed and holds a double standard. 

CNN said that Hur’s report is expected to be highly criticism of Biden and his staff for the way they handled sensitive materials, but will only give the president a slap on the wrist. 

Joe Biden will still remain under investigation by the House impeachment inquiry, which subpoenaed former White House Counsel Dana Remus on Tuesday related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

In addition, Oversight Committee Chair James Comer requested four additional White House employees familiar with President Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified material, including Annie Tomasini, to appear before the committee for transcribed interviews.

Comer previously revealed that Joe Biden’s senior aide, Tomasini, who reportedly told Hunter Biden she loved him multiple times, handled the president’s classified documents at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, 20 months before Joe Biden’s lawyer disclosed the discovery of the documents to the public.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

