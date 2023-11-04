Leftist Bernie Sanders Calls On Israel to 'Stop the Slaughter of Innocent People'

In the aftermath of the attack on Israel brought on by Iran-backed terrorists, several Democrats were quick to call on the Jewish country to ceasefire despite its civilians being brutally murdered.

In response to the slaughter, the Israeli government retaliated, launching its own attack on Gaza to defend itself and fight for the lives of Israeli citizens.

On Friday, during an interview with MSNBC’s “All In,” Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) demanded that Israel “stop the indiscriminate slaughter of innocent people.”

Despite acknowledging that Israel has the right to defend itself, Sanders said the country needs to stop bombing Palestine— not Hamas needing to halt its invasion after they were the ones who initiated the attack.

What we are looking at now is one of the more horrific moments in modern history. It initiated with a Hamas attack in a barbaric way to kill hundreds of men and children. Israel has a right to defend itself. I don’t think anyone disagrees with that. But what they are doing now in an indiscriminate way, bombing refugee camps, arming ambulances, killing thousands of innocent men and women and children, a violation of international law, is simply not acceptable. It has got to stop. You know, the United States provides 2.8 billion dollars every year to Israel. Now, if they say they don’t want the money, fine. But if they could take our money, Biden wants them to give them even more; they’ve got to recognize that they cannot offend American values, what we stand for, what this world stands for. So, in my view, I said this several weeks ago: understand we need to pause right now in the bombing.

Sanders expressed his concern about the “likely humanitarian toll” that could be left in the wake of an invasion by Israel’s forces. He demanded Israel refrain from attacking Gaza despite Hamas killing more than 1,400 Israelis in its initial attack.

The progressive socialite condemned Israel for shutting off water and its effort to curb supplies from getting to Palestine, taking pity on Palestinians instead of standing with Israel.

“They have no water, they have no food, they have no fuel. Hospitals have been bombed. It’s a total disaster. We are on the brink of seeing dozens more people die, hundreds of thousands of people were displaced. Where are they going? Many of them are living in overcrowded conditions in the United Nations facilities,” he continued.

Sanders joined several other Democrats who are facing backlash for their support toward Palestine in response to the Israel attacks.