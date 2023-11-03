The Cowardice on Israel Begins
The Left's Hamas and Anti-Semitism Problem
A Muslim in Houston Was Busted for Planning a Massive Attack Targeting Jewish...
Democrats Have a Real Anti-Semitism Problem
The Crime Wave In America Is Crippling Our Nation
Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Insecurity
Navigating the Storm: The Unseen Impact of Soaring Interest Rates on Everyday Consumers
The Left’s Appalling Reaction to Hamas’ Terrorism Campaign iI a Product of Our...
Thank Veterans For Their Service. Then Ask Them About It.
Biden’s Foreign Policy Fumbles Are Funding Terror Against America and Our Allies
The Clear and Present Danger Under Joe Biden...and How to Fix It
Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down on Slogan Calling for Jewish Genocide
DC Insider Admits Liberal Media Attacks Justice Thomas In Effort to Undermine the...
Biden Campaign Admits General Election Will Be 'Very Close' As the President's Approval...
Tipsheet

Dominican Republic President Roasts Joe Biden for His Constant Beach Vacations

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 03, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The president of the Dominican Republic trolled President Joe Biden for taking constant beach vacations amid the United States facing a series of destruction. 

Advertisement

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader criticized Biden after photos surfaced showing the Democratic president sunbathing while Israel faces relentless attacks by Hamas terrorists. 

As Abinader expressed his excitement to host Biden at the next Summit of the Americas in 2025, which will be held in Punta Cana, the foreign president told Biden that there is plenty of beach for him to spend time on. 

"That summit will be in Punta Cana, so you will have time to be on the beach," Abinader said. 

The Republican National Committee pointed out that Biden has spent 400 days, or 40 percent of his presidency, out of office. 

The president has faced constant criticism for being absent from the White House at inappropriate times, such as when he jetted off to Lake Tahoe at the start of the devastating fires in Maui that wiped the island away. 

However, White House deputy spokesperson Andrew Bates pushed back on critics, claiming that Biden "works long hours every day." 

Recommended

The Weapon Israel Plans to Use in Dealing With Hamas' Terror Tunnels Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"As has been the case for the better part of a century, presidents can execute the full range of their duties from anywhere in the world – whether it's a war zone in Israel or 100 miles from the White House in Delaware," Bates said, telling Fox News Digital that he spoke with several world leaders about his "support for Israel's right to defend itself and push for aid to innocent Palestinians." 

The New York Post reported that Biden is on track to become "America's most idle commander in chief."

Former President Trump also took a jab at Biden, saying he looks like he is "walking on toothpicks" while shuffling through the sand during one of his many beach trips. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Weapon Israel Plans to Use in Dealing With Hamas' Terror Tunnels Matt Vespa
A Muslim in Houston Was Busted for Planning a Massive Attack Targeting Jewish People Matt Vespa
Who’s Pulling Biden’s Puppet Strings? NBC Just Gave Us a Clue. Spencer Brown
It's Official: Hezbollah Declared War on Israel Matt Vespa
Judge Cannon Berates Jack Smith, Granting a Win for Trump Sarah Arnold
Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down on Slogan Calling for Jewish Genocide Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Weapon Israel Plans to Use in Dealing With Hamas' Terror Tunnels Matt Vespa
Advertisement