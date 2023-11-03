Dominican Republic President Roasts Joe Biden for His Constant Beach Vacations

The president of the Dominican Republic trolled President Joe Biden for taking constant beach vacations amid the United States facing a series of destruction.

Advertisement

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader criticized Biden after photos surfaced showing the Democratic president sunbathing while Israel faces relentless attacks by Hamas terrorists.

As Abinader expressed his excitement to host Biden at the next Summit of the Americas in 2025, which will be held in Punta Cana, the foreign president told Biden that there is plenty of beach for him to spend time on.

"That summit will be in Punta Cana, so you will have time to be on the beach," Abinader said.

The Republican National Committee pointed out that Biden has spent 400 days, or 40 percent of his presidency, out of office.

Americans are still being held hostage by Hamas terrorists — and Joe Biden is at the beach pic.twitter.com/uQDmIbFTYo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2023

The president has faced constant criticism for being absent from the White House at inappropriate times, such as when he jetted off to Lake Tahoe at the start of the devastating fires in Maui that wiped the island away.

However, White House deputy spokesperson Andrew Bates pushed back on critics, claiming that Biden "works long hours every day."

"As has been the case for the better part of a century, presidents can execute the full range of their duties from anywhere in the world – whether it's a war zone in Israel or 100 miles from the White House in Delaware," Bates said, telling Fox News Digital that he spoke with several world leaders about his "support for Israel's right to defend itself and push for aid to innocent Palestinians."

Going to the beach in Delaware while having "no comment" on going to the beach in Maui.

That's Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/zLim2hLRKR — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 14, 2023

The New York Post reported that Biden is on track to become "America's most idle commander in chief."

Former President Trump also took a jab at Biden, saying he looks like he is "walking on toothpicks" while shuffling through the sand during one of his many beach trips.