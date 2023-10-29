Massive Pro-Palestine Protests Rage Through the U.S. This Weekend

Massive pro-Palestine protests erupted across the United States since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel that left more than 1,400 dead.

This weekend alone, thousands of anti-Israel protestors stormed cities spewing antisemitism amid Israel's war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

At least 7,000 protestors rushed to the Brooklyn Bridge, halting traffic and cheering on the barbaric attacks Israel has endured for the past four weeks.

Demonstrators held signs that read, "By any means necessary" and "NYC stands with Gaza," while waving Palestinian flags.

Brooklyn bridge flooded in the support of Palestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/IeRcf9wPgk — Allah Islam Quran (@AllahGreatQuran) October 28, 2023

"Israel (U.S.) murdered 7,028 civilians, 2,913 children, [and] 1,709 women," other signs read, including "Great job everyone."

The crowd chanted "Free Palestine" and "F*** Israel, Justice to Palestine" as they applauded the onslaught on Israeli citizens.

The Brooklyn Bridge in New York was closed due to a rally in support of Palestinians pic.twitter.com/IKOFyNfYsz — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 29, 2023

One protestor told the New York Post that he believes "the settler state of Israel must be taken down." Another accused Israelis of being the actual "killers," defending Hamas' heinous acts.

The view crossing the Brooklyn Bridge yesterday pic.twitter.com/NTlI9usewW — Chai Dingari (@chaidingari) October 29, 2023

In addition, hundreds of pro-Palestine protestors staged a sit-in at Grand Central Station in New York City, causing demonstrators to clash with police officers.

🚨 Pro-Palestine Protesters have taken over Grand Central Station in New York City



pic.twitter.com/4hQWcUSLUv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 28, 2023

Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Chicago also saw protestors in support of Palestine where demonstrators shut down roads and highways.

The protests come after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will expand its ground operations into Gaza.

He said that Israeli citizens have no option but to "survive or die" as the country fights for its life against Hamas's gruesome attacks.