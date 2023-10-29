With That Retweet, Ilhan Omar Pads Her Reputation as an Antisemite
Amazon's Alexa: The 2020 Election Was Stolen
The Media Is As Awful As They Are Predictable
Something Awful Is Brewing
Jayapal Gives Election Warning to Biden Over Israel Response
When Philosophy Meets Historical Reality, Reality Always Wins
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 189: Psalm 20 - Asking the Lord for...
Jack Smith Quietly Withdraws From a Trump Investigation
Democrats Already Failing in Plan to Circumvent Tuberville's Holds
Liberal Media Outlets Give Zero Airtime to Pro-Hamas 'Squad' Democrats
Republicans Vow to Keep Terrorists Out of the U.S. Under Their Watch
Mike Johnson Promises Investigations Into Biden Are Not 'Winding Down'
This Too Shall Pass
Slouching Toward Kristallnacht
Tipsheet

Massive Pro-Palestine Protests Rage Through the U.S. This Weekend

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 29, 2023 2:15 PM
Julio Rosas/Townhall

Massive pro-Palestine protests erupted across the United States since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel that left more than 1,400 dead. 

This weekend alone, thousands of anti-Israel protestors stormed cities spewing antisemitism amid Israel's war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Advertisement

At least 7,000 protestors rushed to the Brooklyn Bridge, halting traffic and cheering on the barbaric attacks Israel has endured for the past four weeks. 

Demonstrators held signs that read, "By any means necessary" and "NYC stands with Gaza," while waving Palestinian flags. 

"Israel (U.S.) murdered 7,028 civilians, 2,913 children, [and] 1,709 women," other signs read, including "Great job everyone."

The crowd chanted "Free Palestine" and "F*** Israel, Justice to Palestine" as they applauded the onslaught on Israeli citizens. 

One protestor told the New York Post that he believes "the settler state of Israel must be taken down." Another accused Israelis of being the actual "killers," defending Hamas' heinous acts. 

Recommended

Something Awful Is Brewing Kevin McCullough
Advertisement

In addition, hundreds of pro-Palestine protestors staged a sit-in at Grand Central Station in New York City, causing demonstrators to clash with police officers. 

Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Chicago also saw protestors in support of Palestine where demonstrators shut down roads and highways. 

The protests come after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will expand its ground operations into Gaza. 

He said that Israeli citizens have no option but to "survive or die" as the country fights for its life against Hamas's gruesome attacks. 

Tags: HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Something Awful Is Brewing Kevin McCullough
Jack Smith Quietly Withdraws From a Trump Investigation Sarah Arnold
Amazon's Alexa: The 2020 Election Was Stolen Matt Vespa
Democrats Already Failing in Plan to Circumvent Tuberville's Holds Rebecca Downs
Liberal Media Outlets Give Zero Airtime to Pro-Hamas 'Squad' Democrats Sarah Arnold
Jayapal Gives Election Warning to Biden Over Israel Response Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Something Awful Is Brewing Kevin McCullough
Advertisement