Is RFK Jr. a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing?

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has recently made headlines for denouncing the radical left and praising conservative values.

However, several critics question if Kennedy's approach to running for president as an independent is all smoke and mirrors.

The former Democrat has received praise from members of the Republican Party, such as former President Trump, who called him a "common sense guy."

Even right-leaning outlets have repeatedly rushed to get Kennedy on their shows because he criticizes President Joe Biden and several Democrat policies.

On the flip side, Democrats have criticized Kennedy's stances on vaccine mandates, parental rights, and the Second Amendment.

In July, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) labeled Kennedy's campaign as a "false flag operation" that "peddles anti-Semitic tropes and baseless xenophobic conspiracy theories, which together are directed at the Jewish community and the Chinese-American community."

Most recently, Kennedy received backlash for his previous support for twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton despite being a vocal opponent of the Democratic Party.

More from Fox News Digital:

In 2000, Kennedy touted Clinton's "character" in a campaign ad supporting her campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in New York. Eight years later, Kennedy reaffirmed his support for Clinton by endorsing her 2008 presidential run. Kennedy stumped for Clinton on the campaign trail in her quest for the White House against eventual President Barack Obama, and once Obama had won, Kennedy praised her appointment as Obama's secretary of state, calling her "great." When Clinton ran again for president in 2016 in a race won by Donald Trump, who had donated to Democrats, including Hillary Clinton in the past, Kennedy continued his vocal support with an endorsement.

Kennedy has blurred the lines of being a Republican or Democrat throughout his candidacy.

Despite receiving positive polling numbers from Republican voters, Kennedy's agenda still aligns with many parts of the left's radical agenda.

For example, an entire section of his 2024 campaign website was devoted to "racial healing," insisting that he would build "Black infrastructure" using hard-earned taxpayer dollars if elected.

He has also called for unsustainable tax policies and irresponsible student loan programs.