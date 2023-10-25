Romney Claims He Didn't Know About Burisma During Trump's Impeachment, But Facts Prove Otherwise

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) claims he knew nothing about Burisma when he voted to remove former President Trump from office. However, his inner circle says otherwise.

Despite being a Republican, he aligned himself with the Democratic Party regarding the impeachment of Trump for investigating illegal activities of U.S. politicians in Ukraine.

More from the Federalist:

Romney spent the fall of 2019 giving public interviews to left-wing media, in which he complained about Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and telegraphing his eventual vote in favor of impeachment. Yet Romney claims to have been shocked that conservatives weren’t elated with his grandstanding. Prime-time hosts on Fox News, where I’m a contributor, were apparently “treating him with mounting hostility,” according to the book, which adds, “Sean Hannity accused Romney of ‘morphing’ into a ‘weak, sanctimonious Washington, swamp politician,’ and suggested the senator was simply ‘jealous’ of Trump’s myriad successes.” The next paragraph is Romney insulting Hannity, calling him jealous and stupid. Let’s observe here that Romney’s stated reason for not liking Trump is personal. He tells Coppins he is quite supportive of the conservative agenda advanced by Trump but that he doesn’t like Trump because the former president is boorish and insults other people. It is absolutely true that Trump insults people he feels have betrayed him or who otherwise don’t support him. It is unclear why Romney, who has just used a friendly reporter to overload a book with similar insults, is so bothered by Trump doing it in a less passive-aggressive fashion than Romney does.

Ultimately, Romney was aware of Burisma, given that his close advisor served on the board alongside President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

While Biden served as vice president during the Obama Administration, Hunter served on Burisma’s board, despite not having any previous qualifications, and raked in a lucrative salary. Since then, the corrupt-appearing Biden family has not faced charges despite multiple allegations of shady business dealings.

Meanwhile, Trump was impeached for essentially questioning Burisma in a phone call with Zelensky.

In addition, during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Romney admitted his support for the Trump impeachment while claiming he had no idea what Burisma is.

“How do you not know what Burisma is?” Hannity reportedly asked.

According to the Federalist, Romney allegedly insulted Hannity, calling him jealous and stupid.