Watch Ilhan Omar Flee From a Reporter Who Shredded Her Argument for a...
The Score Wasn't the Only Ugly Part of the Michigan-Michigan State Game
Latest Move Shows US Worried About Iran If Israel Invades Gaza
Bill Maher's Commentary Blasting Elite Colleges Was Going So Well Until the End
Democrats Are Showing You Who They Are, Believe Them
All Is Not Fine
Would You Rather Be Governed by Totalitarians or by Fools?
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 188: What the New Testament Says About War
Israel Creates Special Unit to Hunt and Kill Hamas Terrorists
Axios Claims GOP Is Lying About the Southern Border Being Open
Biden Missed His Chance to Fill Up Oil Reserve
Will This Trick Help House Republicans Finally Pick a Speaker?
Beyond Orwell: The High-tech Lynching of America, Part II
China’s Harassment of the US Spiked After Biden’s Botched Afghan Withdrawal
Tipsheet

You Won't Believe This NBC Report About Gaza

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 22, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Gaza is running out of fresh water to drink thanks to Israel launching retaliatory strikes into the country, according to NBC News. 

In a new report, the outlet claims clean drinking water in Gaza is running out, and people are forced to drink cook or tainted water. The outlet continues down its rabbit hole of lies, saying it is infested with bacteria. 

Advertisement

NBC reports: 

After Hamas' surprise terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which killed more than 1,400 people, Israel cut off water, electricity, and fuel to the Gaza Strip in retaliation.

"If we look at the issue of water — we all know water is life — Gaza is running out of water, and Gaza is running out of life," Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said in a statement last weekend. 

"We know that in other conflicts around the world, whether it be in Africa or the Middle East or South Asia, infectious diseases actually kill more civilians than bombs or bullets," said Dr. Adam Levine, chief of the Division of Global Emergency Medicine at the Brown University Alpert Medical School and School of Public Health.

Infectious disease is a particular concern in Gaza, "a population with decreased access to clean water and sanitation," Levine said, as well as "a population that has been displaced and is sheltering together in very crowded conditions."

The Left-leaning outlet is blaming Israel for Gaza for the country’s citizens suffering. However, the terrorist group Hamas is the one to blame. After all, they are the ones who won't give back over 200 hostages. 

Recommended

Watch Ilhan Omar Flee From a Reporter Who Shredded Her Argument for a Gaza Ceasefire Matt Vespa
Advertisement

NBC quickly shifted the blame on Israel when Hamas planned a surprise attack on the Jewish country, heinously killing thousands of people. 


Tags: HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Ilhan Omar Flee From a Reporter Who Shredded Her Argument for a Gaza Ceasefire Matt Vespa
Democrats Are Showing You Who They Are, Believe Them Derek Hunter
The Score Wasn't the Only Ugly Part of the Michigan-Michigan State Game Matt Vespa
Will This Trick Help House Republicans Finally Pick a Speaker? Rebecca Downs
Bill Maher's Commentary Blasting Elite Colleges Was Going So Well Until the End Matt Vespa
Israel Creates Special Unit to Hunt and Kill Hamas Terrorists Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Ilhan Omar Flee From a Reporter Who Shredded Her Argument for a Gaza Ceasefire Matt Vespa
Advertisement