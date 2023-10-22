You Won't Believe This NBC Report About Gaza

Gaza is running out of fresh water to drink thanks to Israel launching retaliatory strikes into the country, according to NBC News.

In a new report, the outlet claims clean drinking water in Gaza is running out, and people are forced to drink cook or tainted water. The outlet continues down its rabbit hole of lies, saying it is infested with bacteria.

NBC reports:

After Hamas' surprise terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which killed more than 1,400 people, Israel cut off water, electricity, and fuel to the Gaza Strip in retaliation. "If we look at the issue of water — we all know water is life — Gaza is running out of water, and Gaza is running out of life," Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said in a statement last weekend. "We know that in other conflicts around the world, whether it be in Africa or the Middle East or South Asia, infectious diseases actually kill more civilians than bombs or bullets," said Dr. Adam Levine, chief of the Division of Global Emergency Medicine at the Brown University Alpert Medical School and School of Public Health. Infectious disease is a particular concern in Gaza, "a population with decreased access to clean water and sanitation," Levine said, as well as "a population that has been displaced and is sheltering together in very crowded conditions."

The Left-leaning outlet is blaming Israel for Gaza for the country’s citizens suffering. However, the terrorist group Hamas is the one to blame. After all, they are the ones who won't give back over 200 hostages.

NBC quickly shifted the blame on Israel when Hamas planned a surprise attack on the Jewish country, heinously killing thousands of people.

Suggestion to Palestinians: March in the streets, tell the cowards to come out of the tunnels and demand their surrender and hostage release — genothefox (@genothefox) October 21, 2023

Maybe they should return all the hostages? — junkman (@HardKnuckleHead) October 21, 2023

How much money does “Palestine” receive every year in foreign aid? Did they spend that money on rockets instead of infrastructure? It’s probably hard to get water when they dig up all the pipes to make rockets.. — GirlDad.cro (@GirlDadGM) October 21, 2023



