Another Democrat Is Facing Heat For Being Pro-Palestine

Democrat Yadira Caraveo (D-CO) is under fire for receiving donations and endorsements from pro-Palestine Colorado representatives.

This week, Caraveo is being criticized for staying silent on her refusal to condemn the terrorist group Hamas's attacks on Israel.

“The Colorado Democrat Party has an antisemitism problem, and Yadira Caraveo’s silence on this issue makes her complicit in this heartbreaking crisis,” NRCC Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said in a statement.

State Rep. Iman Jodeh attempted to downplay the gruesome attacks Israel is facing, calling on Americans to educate themselves on the conflict.

The progressive Democrat argued that “violence begets violence” in her pro-Palestine stance.

Start your pursuit of knowledge. The Human Rights Watch report and the JStreet statement are great places to start. https://t.co/W7vMBYJQUdhttps://t.co/OREMdQiaDz pic.twitter.com/XrJ68hQ3G7 — Rep. Iman Jodeh (@ImanforColorado) October 8, 2023

At the same time, State Rep. Tim Hernández attended a Palestinian Solidarity Rally. Although he insisted that he did not support the war in Israel, viral footage from the rally shows him being confronted and refusing to stand against the slaughter of innocent Israeli civilians.

Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie and House Majority Leader Monica Duran have spoken out against Hernández for failing to denounce Hamas actions.

In addition, Hernández donated to Caraveo’s campaign last year.

This comes as President Joe Biden returned home after his visit to Israel, attempting to counter the pro-Hamas stance expressed by many of his Democrat colleagues. However, it will take more than a visit to Israel and statements of support to prove he stands in solidarity with Israel.