During High Stakes Oval Office Speech, Biden Again Shows Dangerous Weakness
Biden's Press Shop Just Exposed U.S. Special Operators
Did Joe Biden Reveal Delta Force Operators in Israel?
When You Say Stuff Like This About Jews and Hitler, You're Going to...
Maddow Sees a Trump Execution Squad
Another American Journalist Is Detained In Russia
Biden's Oval Office Address Met With Harsh Criticism
DHS Officer Caught Glorifying Israelis Being Brutally Killed Placed On Leave
GOP Demands Biden Admin Package U.S. Aid for Ukraine, Israel Separately
Democrat Threatens to Call Cops On Reporter Rather Than Just Answer Tough Questions
Jim Banks Sure Has a Lot to Say About Move to Empower Acting...
Pentagon: US Navy Intercepted Missiles Out of Yemen Potentially Headed to Israel
Senate Passes Resolution Supporting Israel, But There's a Catch
Go Woke, Go Broke: Lingerie Company Ditches 'Feminist' Marketing After Sales Drop
Tipsheet

Another Democrat Is Facing Heat For Being Pro-Palestine

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 19, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrat Yadira Caraveo (D-CO) is under fire for receiving donations and endorsements from pro-Palestine Colorado representatives. 

This week, Caraveo is being criticized for staying silent on her refusal to condemn the terrorist group Hamas's attacks on Israel. 

Advertisement

“The Colorado Democrat Party has an antisemitism problem, and Yadira Caraveo’s silence on this issue makes her complicit in this heartbreaking crisis,” NRCC Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said in a statement. 

State Rep. Iman Jodeh attempted to downplay the gruesome attacks Israel is facing, calling on Americans to educate themselves on the conflict. 

The progressive Democrat argued that “violence begets violence” in her pro-Palestine stance. 

At the same time, State Rep. Tim Hernández attended a Palestinian Solidarity Rally. Although he insisted that he did not support the war in Israel, viral footage from the rally shows him being confronted and refusing to stand against the slaughter of innocent Israeli civilians. 

Recommended

Biden's Oval Office Address Met With Harsh Criticism Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie and House Majority Leader Monica Duran have spoken out against Hernández for failing to denounce Hamas actions.

In addition, Hernández donated to Caraveo’s campaign last year. 

This comes as President Joe Biden returned home after his visit to Israel, attempting to counter the pro-Hamas stance expressed by many of his Democrat colleagues. However, it will take more than a visit to Israel and statements of support to prove he stands in solidarity with Israel.

Tags: DEMOCRATS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Oval Office Address Met With Harsh Criticism Sarah Arnold
Harvard Students Try to Play the Victims After Losing Job Opportunities Over Hamas Support Guy Benson
During High Stakes Oval Office Speech, Biden Again Shows Dangerous Weakness Katie Pavlich
Academia Needs to Go Extinct Kurt Schlichter
When You Say Stuff Like This About Jews and Hitler, You're Going to Get Fired Matt Vespa
Rashida Tlaib Facing Condemnation From All Corners of Capitol Hill Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Oval Office Address Met With Harsh Criticism Sarah Arnold
Advertisement