Biden's Oval Office Address Met With Harsh Criticism

Addressing the United States from the Oval Office, President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass $100 billion in supplemental funding, including billions in wartime aid for Israel and Ukraine.

On Thursday night, Biden announced he would send Congress an urgent joint budget request to express his support for Israel and Ukraine.

"American leadership holds the world together. American alliances keep America safe. American values make us a partner they want to work with. You put all that at risk if you walk away from Ukraine and turn our backs on Israel," Biden said. "Tomorrow, I will send to Congress an urgent budget request to fund America's national security needs and support Israel and Ukraine. It's a smart investment that will pay dividends for American security for generations."

It was not made clear the amount of the package, but insisted it would "keep American troops out of harm's way."

Biden promised the aid package would include enough funds to ensure the country could continue to defend itself from the deadly attacks from the terrorist group Hamas. He added that it would also "sharpen" Israel's military.

According to sources close to the matter, ABC News noted that the supplemental request will include "$60 billion for Ukraine and replenishing U.S. stockpiles, $14 billion for Israel, $10 billion for humanitarian efforts, $14 billion for the border and $7 billion for the Indo-Pacific region."

The Biden Administration is under immense scrutiny after critics slam the president for using hard-working American taxpayer's dollars to pay for the ongoing wars.

The call for the U.S. to fund the wars in Israel and Ukraine comes a day after the president traveled to Israel, where his entire visit was nothing but a photo op. He also failed not to bring any American hostages home.

In addition, Biden warned Israel not to be "blinded by rage" in response to Hamas and urged the Jewish country to learn from America's "mistakes" following 9/11.

Arizona Republican Kari Lake slammed Biden's Oval Office address, calling the president's interest in continuing the war in Ukraine "dangerous" and "wrong."

Lake was not the only one to criticize Biden's Thursday night address to the nation; other's called out his disgraceful speech.

