Trump-Backed Candidate Pulls Off Massive Victory In Louisiana

The Republican Party secured a massive win in Louisiana, putting an end to eight years of Democrat rule, as current Governor John Bel Edwards will be termed out in January.

The Republican Party took back the governor’s office after state Attorney General Jeff Landry skated by the required 50 percent threshold in Louisiana’s open primary system. This eliminated the need for a run-off between the top dueling candidates.

Louisiana’s all-party contest allows for a candidate to win the race outright if they are able to secure more than 50 percent of the vote. While Jeff Landry emerged as the preferred Republican candidate, he was not expected to cross the required threshold in the crowded race that included 16 candidates. Despite the large number of Republicans in the race, Landry was able to secure more than 50 percent of the vote, which led to the race being called just before 11 p.m. ET on Saturday. Democrat challenger Shawn Wilson ran in second place with 26 percent of the vote, while another Republican, Stephen Waguespack placed far behind with six percent.

Landry is best known for former President Trump’s endorsement of him and for challenging various Biden Administration issues.

The win also seals a Republican supermajority, as the party currently holds a supermajority in both the state House and Senate.

“Today’s election says that our state is united,” Landry said during his victory speech. “It’s a wake-up call and it’s a message that everyone should hear loud and clear, that we the people in this state are going to expect more out of our government from here on out.”

