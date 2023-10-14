Biden Sent Millions of Dollars In Covid Relief Funds to Palestine

Americans are not in President Joe Biden’s best interest.

Instead, making good with foreign countries is at the top of his concise list of to-dos.

According to recent reports, the Biden Administration sent $33.7 million from the American Rescue Plan to a Palestinian relief organization previously accused of providing safe harbor to terrorists in Gaza.

Data from USASpending.gov shows that the COVID relief bill allocated $33.7 million to the United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA) through the State Department’s Migration and Refugee Assistance program, which was part of $500 million that was in the bill for the State Department to fund migration and refugee assistance.

UNRWA has been criticized for teaching children to hate Jewish people, applauding terrorism, and spreading Hamas propaganda in schools.

Former President Trump has spoken out against UNRWA and cut off the organization's funding in 2018. A move that was criticized by the Brookings Institution, which claimed he was cutting off "life-saving" aid to impoverished Gaza residents.

However, Biden reinstated the funds despite being aware that Hamas could potentially benefit from the U.S.’s foreign aid.

In July 2022, the Biden Administration said that UNRWA benefits more than any other entity, receiving $201 million of taxpayer dollars.

“This contribution cements the United States’ status as UNRWA’s largest donor," the White House said in a press release."These new funds bring the total United States assistance to UNRWA during the Biden Administration to more than $618 million."

More from Fox News Digital:

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that UNRWA "remains a lifeline for millions through services such as food assistance for food-insecure Palestinian civilians and has a mandate from the UN General Assembly to provide education, health, and emergency and social services, among other services." A State Department spokesperson also told Fox News Digital that Migration and Refugee Assistance (MRA) funds sent to UNRWA are given to Palestinian refugees for health services, protective equipment for health care workers, hospitalization services, and assistance to mitigate the economic impacts of the pandemic on vulnerable families.

According to a March 2021 internal State Department memo, the Biden Administration plans to unfreeze over $360 million in U.S. funds for the Palestinian Authority, which could fall into the hands of terror groups. Officials argue the move is necessary for national security.



