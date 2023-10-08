U.S. Moves Destroyers as Israel Prepares for Ground Invasion of Gaza
Tipsheet

Radical Group Cheers On the Killing of Hundreds of Israelis In the Streets of NYC

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 08, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Abed Abu Reash

While thousands mourn the lives that were taken in the deadly attack on Israel by the terrorist group, Hamas, a gathering in the heart of New York City will take place to cheer on Palestine’s attack. 

On Sunday, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) will host an “All Out for Palestine” rally in New York’s Times Square despite civilians being shot by Hamas terrorists from paragliders, women and children being kidnapped from their homes, and Grandmothers being held at gunpoint.  

According to the New York Post, the organizers told attendees to wear a mask “so you’re not recognized,” and that it is “Best to just let the swastikas do the talking.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) condemned the parade, calling the group “an antisemitic stain on the soul of America’s largest city.”

“Never mind the hundreds of Israeli civilians and children who have been murdered, wounded, abducted, and terrorized. Their lives mean nothing to the DSA. Nothing,” Torres added.

Squad members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called for Israel’s “such senseless violence” to end despite Palestine unexpectedly launching thousands of rockets into the country early Saturday morning. 

Here is what the New York Post had to say about it: 

The DSA is the party of Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Rashida Talib — and oh yes, New York’s very own Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal “Fire Alarm” Bowman. They are quick to lecture about “extremism” in America. What do they say about this?

Well, already Omar has called for a “de-escalation and ceasefire,” meaning that Israel should just accept that 300 — and likely more — of their people were brutally murdered. War crimes should be accepted, because hey, they’re Palestinians. 

But this ISN’T a “cycle” of violence. This is one group of people — Hamas, Hezbollah, Fatah — intent on Israel’s destruction.

The Post called on President Joe Biden to “Stop playing footsie with the Ayatollah and stand up against Iran’s warmongering.” 

They also had a message for the Democratic Party. 

“Democrats: Denounce the representatives giving aid and comfort to murderers and kidnappers.”

