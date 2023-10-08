Trump Made an Eerie Prediction About the Iranian Terror Attacks One Month Ago

Exactly one month ago, on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack, former President Trump made a prediction that has rung true in the wake of the Iranian attacks on Israel.

On September 11, Trump condemned the Biden Administration's decision to agree to a prisoner exchange that allowed the Iranian regime to unlock more than $6 billion in funds, which had been frozen due to U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"Can you believe that Crooked Joe Biden is giving $6 Billion to the terrorist regime in Iran? That money can be used for terrorism all over the Middle East and, indeed, the World. This incompetent FOOL is absolutely destroying America," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last month.

In a separate post, Trump predicted precisely what has come true.

"To pay for hostages will lead to kidnapping, ransom, and blackmail against Americans across the globe. I freed many dozens of our people from various unfriendly countries and never paid a dime!" The 45th president wrote.

The attack on Israel has led to at least 600 Israelis dead and at least 100 more taken hostage— including women, children, and older people.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) fired shots at Biden for handing billions of dollars to a terrorist country murdering innocent people.

"This is exactly why so many Americans & Israelis were DISGUSTED to see [President Biden] give the Iranian regime $6 billion last month," Scott tweeted. "Every dollar given to Iran funds terrorism in the Ayatollah's quest to destroy Israel. Iran is behind today's invasion & everyone must say that."

According to senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah, Iran reportedly helped the terrorist group Hamas launch a surprise attack on Israel.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iranian security officials approved Hamas' plan to attack Israel during a meeting in Beirut last week. Hamas and Hezbollah leaders said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps worked with Hamas on air, land, and sea attack plans since August.

More on this from Fox News:

An unnamed U.S. official told the Wall Street Journal: "We don't have any information at this time to corroborate this account," said a U.S. official of the meetings. ON SUNDAY EVENING, a U.S. official told Fox News Digital that "of course" Iran is in the picture while noting Iran has supported Hamas and Hezbollah for years but that U.S. officials currently do not have information corroborating the report.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday that they do not have evidence that Iran directed or was behind the attack. However, he admitted that there is a long relationship.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said Iran is behind the attack.

"We know there were meetings in Syria and Lebanon with other leaders of the terror armies that surround Israel, so obviously, it's easy to understand that they tried to coordinate. The proxies of Iran in our region, they tried to be coordinated as much as possible with Iran," Erdan said, according to the Wall Street Journal.