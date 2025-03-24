Trump Taps White House Counsel Alina Habba for Top Role In DOJ

President Donald Trump has appointed his former defense lawyer, Alina Habba, as the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. Habba, known for her staunch defense of Trump during his legal battles, brings a fierce commitment to justice and the law. Her appointment is a clear message that Trump intends to place capable and loyal allies in key positions, ensuring that the interests of everyday Americans are represented over partisan agendas.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump praised Habba as someone who “will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career.”

Habba will also “fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both ‘Fair and Just’ for the wonderful people of New Jersey,” Trump wrote. “Additionally, John Giordano, who has done a terrific job as the interim U.S. Attorney in New Jersey, will now be nominated as the new Ambassador to Namibia!"

The president’s former attorney will replace John Giordano, the outgoing acting U.S. attorney, who will be serving as the U.S. ambassador to Namibia.

Habba expressed her honor in continuing to stand by Trump, vowing to fight for the country and combat the ongoing corruption within the United States. She also clarified that she is prepared to handle the corruption under New Jersey's current Democratic Governor, Phil Murphy.

“There is corruption, there is injustice, and there is a heavy amount of crime right in [Senator] Cory Booker’s backyard and right under Governor [Phil] Murphy. And that will stop,” Habba told reporters. “I look forward to working with [Attorney General] Pam Bondi and with the Department of Justice and making sure that we further the president’s agenda of putting America first, cleaning up the mess, and going after the people that we should be going after, not the people that are falsely accused.”