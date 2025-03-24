Liberal Magazine Thought They Were Slamming Trump With This Name. It's Actually Awesome.
Tipsheet

MSNBC Warns AOC, Sanders Against Using This Word on Their Latest Tour

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 24, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

MSNBC’s Michael Steele expressed his concern over the weekend about the “oligarchy tour” launched by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)  because the terminology is not being used by ordinary Americans. 

While he said he “loves” the concept of the “Fight Oligarchy” tour, he believes it “kind of misses middle America” and is a bit “tone deaf” considering “folks sitting at the local pub aren’t used the term oligarchy.”

“Okay, wait, but I’m sorry, they’re in middle America,” co-host Symone Sanders-Townsend noted. “He launched a tour in Omaha. They were in Denver.”

Steele said it makes no difference where the tour launched. 

“It’s what you say when you launch it,” he argued. “And if you’re using terms and phraseology that is not directly connecting people, then that becomes a concern in the process. I mean, you’re covering this here on the hill and out on the streets. What are you hearing the responses to this?”

MSNBC Senior Washington Correspondent Eugene Daniels agreed. 

“I talked to a bunch of Democrats this week who are happy this tour is happening, just like you, but they agree, they think that the word oligarchy is maybe one that they should skip and go with something like corruption or something like that,” Daniels said. “Something that’s clear and there’s a connection there.”

On a website promoting the tour, Sanders explains he'll be on the road over the next few weeks "to have real discussions across America on how we move forward to take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country."

