AG Bondi Tells Rogue Judge to Shut His Face on Venezuelan Deportation Flights
VIP
The Sunday Shows Did Not Disappoint in Delivering Democratic Dysfunction
VIP
New Mexico Dropped the Ball, Now Using Its Own Failure to Justify Gun...
The Problem Is We Haven't Been the 'Brutal American' Before
Success is a Defeat for the CCP
Trump Taps White House Counsel Alina Habba for Top Role In DOJ
Elon Musk: 'No More Loans' After Discovering Baby Took Out $100,000 Loan
Winsome Sears Running for VA Governorship to ‘Continue Successes’
Greenland Accuses U.S. of 'Foreign Interference,' Plans Frosty Reception for Usha Vance
VIP
Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize Event Turns Into Anti-Trump Platform
Israel Hostages Running Out of Time, Former Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Says
Jasmine Crockett Confesses: 'I Don't Care About Legislation, Just Want to Take Down...
Trump Sure Has Some Thoughts on George Clooney's '60 Minutes' Appearance
VIP
Here's How South Africa Ambassador Reacted to Being Expelled From the United States
Tipsheet

Yeah, About That Innocent Barber Who Supposedly Isn't a Tren de Aragua Member...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 24, 2025 11:00 PM
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

We knew this was coming: some sob stories published to make the Trump administration look bad regarding its efforts to enforce federal immigration law and the deportation of illegal aliens. Mass deportations have popular support; we voted for this. We’re starting with the criminal aliens, but illegal aliens, in general, are going to be deported if found. The Trump White House is using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to accelerate the deportation process.

Advertisement

The liberal media is hung up on purported stories of those being sent to prisons in El Salvador, which has agreed to store some of these bad apples, like soccer player Jerce Reyes Barrios. Guys, his tattoos are just soccer logos, says those who want to keep foreign terrorists in the United States. Trump has used the Alien Enemies Act specifically to boot members of Tren de Aragua out of here, a gang he’s designated a foreign terror group (via ABC News): 

An attorney representing a migrant sent to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act says her client was deported due to a soccer logo tattoo, according to court declarations submitted Wednesday night. 

Linette Tobin is representing Jerce Reyes Barrios, a professional soccer player from Venezuela who protested the Maduro regime in February and March 2024 and was detained and tortured after one of the demonstrations. 

Barrios came to the U.S.-Mexico border legally through the CBP One app in September 2024 but has been accused of being a Tren de Aragua, or TdA, member and was detained at a facility under maximum security, Tobin said. 

The DHS’ Tricia McLaughlin set the record straight: 

Jerce Reyes Barrios was not only in the United States illegally, but he has tattoos that are consistent with those indicating TdA gang membership. His own social media indicates he is a member of the vicious TdA gang. That all said, DHS intelligence assessments go beyond a single tattoo and we are confident in our findings.

Recommended

AG Bondi Tells Rogue Judge to Shut His Face on Venezuelan Deportation Flights Matt Vespa
Advertisement

So, it seems another liberal media narrative about illegal immigration might have imploded.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AG Bondi Tells Rogue Judge to Shut His Face on Venezuelan Deportation Flights Matt Vespa
The Agony of John Roberts Kurt Schlichter
Elon Musk: 'No More Loans' After Discovering Baby Took Out $100,000 Loan Sarah Arnold
Trump Taps White House Counsel Alina Habba for Top Role In DOJ Sarah Arnold
MSNBC Warns AOC, Sanders Against Using This Word on Their Latest Tour Leah Barkoukis
Trump Sure Has Some Thoughts on George Clooney's '60 Minutes' Appearance Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
AG Bondi Tells Rogue Judge to Shut His Face on Venezuelan Deportation Flights Matt Vespa
Advertisement