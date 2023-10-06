Biden Under Fire After Nominating a Former Hunter Associate for Key Special Counsel Position

President Joe Biden is laying all his swampy-ness on the table with his latest move— and why wouldn't he when he seems to gets away with every sketchy looking move he makes?

Earlier this week, the White House announced that Biden nominated Hampton Dellinger, who previously worked with Hunter Biden at a law firm involved with the now-infamous Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, to serve as special counsel.

In July, two IRS whistleblowers testified before the House Oversight Committee that the Department of Justice had interrupted their investigation into Hunter Biden's alleged tax crimes.

However, this week, the Oversight Committee pointed out an apparent retaliatory move led by Joe Biden.

"Amid Hunter's smear campaign against the two brave IRS whistleblowers, President Biden has nominated a former colleague of his son to lead the Office of the Special Counsel, which investigates whistleblower retaliation allegations," the committee tweeted.

🚨Amid Hunter's smear campaign against the two brave IRS whistleblowers, President Biden has nominated a former colleague of his son to lead the Office of the Special Counsel, which investigates whistleblower retaliation allegations.https://t.co/O1NZsq4WFd — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 4, 2023

Dellinger worked on Boies Schiller Flexner's Crisis Management and Government Response team while Hunter Biden served as counsel at the firm, as Fox News Digital reported. The firm represented Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, where the president's son had served as a director on its board.

According to emails reviewed by Fox News Digital, Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop showed he worked intimately with lawyers on the firm's crisis management team and indicated he attended a private gathering with Dellinger in March 2014.

A February 2014 email shows that Dellinger told Hunter Biden it was "great to see [him] last week," adding, "I will be here tomorrow and be great to catch up."

It is worth noting that the emails also show that Hunter Biden said he would introduce Burisma as a potential client for Boise Schiller Flexner.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called on Dellinger to withdraw his nomination after claiming that Biden had nominated a "close friend of Hunter to protect the Biden Crime Family from accountability."

The Republican cautioned that if Dellinger did not rescind the offer, it would "send a chilling message to civil servants everywhere: you are not protected, and you will continue to be targeted by the Bidens if you look into the real crimes committed by the President's family."

Joe Biden nominated Hampton Dellinger, a former colleague and law partner of Hunter Biden, to lead the United States Office of Special Counsel (OSC) yesterday, a top federal watchdog tasked with protecting our nation’s civil servants from political targeting.



While Joe Biden… — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 4, 2023

Dellinger donated thousands of dollars to Biden's 2020 campaign and the Biden Victory Fund in the last presidential election cycle, added Fox News Digital's report on the situation.