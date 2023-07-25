Longtime Biden Aide and Friend of Hunter Worked With US Attorney on Hunter's Case

There's a new revelation about how U.S. Attorney David Weiss conducted the investigation of Hunter Biden and, more specifically, who was working on the probe under Weiss at the outset.

According to new reporting from Sarah Westwood at The Washington Examiner, a "close associate of the Biden family appears to have spent years working in the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office, including during the months when whistleblowers said the office took up an investigation of Hunter Biden."

This individual, Alexander Mackler, "served as press secretary in Joe Biden's Senate office and, later, as legal counsel in his vice presidential office" in addition to managing "the late Beau Biden's successful campaign for Delaware attorney general in 2010" and landing a spot "on the Biden-Harris transition team in 2020, helping the Biden administration create the blueprint for its Justice Department."

To say that Mackler was tight with the Bidens would seem to be a massive understatement.

Confirming how deep into Biden World he was embedded, according to Westwood, Mackler "appeared to have a close personal relationship with Hunter Biden" that included frequent correspondence with the now-First Kid and his business partners. In one such email communication dating back to October 2018, Mackler referred to Hunter as a "brother" in a message that was sent while Mackler was working for David Weiss. As Westwood notes, Mackler's LinkedIn page "lists him as having worked in the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office from August 2016 to May 2019."

Peering deeper into Mackler's communications with Hunter, Westwood's report shows some now-ironic statements as more about the Biden family, it's businesses, and how they were (or were not seemingly fairly) investigated comes to light:

Mackler’s deep connections to the Biden family raise questions about whether he should ever have come close to an investigation involving the Bidens. He emailed with Hunter Biden and Eric Schwerin, one of Hunter Biden’s business partners, on what appears to be the first day of his new job at the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office to talk about the office’s email retention policy. Schwerin joked to Mackler that his response was “the last email you ever receive from me.” Days after Mackler had started working for the U.S. attorney’s office, he was still working with the Bidens, according to Hunter Biden’s emails. Mackler helped edit public statements related to the launch of an institute in Joe Biden’s name at the University of Delaware while working for the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office, for example. In late August 2016 — after, it would seem, Mackler began his job at the U.S. attorney’s office — Mackler fired off an email to Hunter Biden and Schwerin opining on the public perception of Hillary Clinton’s lucrative work with the Clinton Foundation. He argued that there should be a distinction between powerful people who make money once out of office and those who appear to be monetizing their current or future access to government power. “When someone leaves public life and they or their spouse no longer hold prominent government positions … they can do almost whatever they want and take money from almost anyone they can personally stomach and who passes their personal barometer,” Mackler wrote. “That's the point (and the good news for us).”

Well that "good news" has now turned into weeks and weeks of bad news for President Biden, his family, and his Justice Department — not that you're likely to hear much about it, and certainly not in a timely manner, from the mainstream media.

The previous "drip, drip, drip" of information concerning the Biden family's businesses turned into an string of bombshell reports that seem to be hitting a fever pitch with last week's testimony from a senior IRS agent working the probe of Hunter Biden that "Whistleblower X" as he was formerly known — a Democrat, mind you — was "handcuffed" by higher ups from conducting a full and timely investigation.

We've also learned this week — and are expecting to hear more formally about the claims — from Hunter's former best friend that the First Kid used to put then-Vice President Joe Biden on the phone with his foreign business partners and potential investors as something of a tool to close deals by showing his proximity and access to the highest levels of the United States government via his father.

