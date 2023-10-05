Ann Coulter Throws Cold Water on Gaetz's Victory Lap Over McCarthy
Tipsheet

Mayorkas Backtracks On His Call for the 'Immediate' Need of a Border Wall

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 05, 2023 6:30 PM
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas backtracked on previous comments calling on the need to waive dozens of federal laws to build a border wall in South Texas.

On Thursday, Mayorkas reiterated President Joe Biden's words from one of his first days in office, saying that there would "not another foot of wall constructed during my administration." 

"I want to address today's reporting relating to a border wall and be absolutely clear," Mayorkas said in a statement. "There is no new Administration policy with respect to border walls. From day one, this Administration has made clear that a border wall is not the answer."

The Biden official stood firm in his remarks, declaring that the Biden Administration's stance on a border wall is inhumane and their position won't change. 

"The language in the Federal Register notice is being taken out of context, and it does not signify any change in policy whatsoever," Mayorkas said. 

His statements come a day after I reported that the U.S. Federal Register outlined construction in Starr County in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, citing "high illegal entry" along the southern border. 

According to the Federal Register announcement, Mayorkas said he is using his authority provided by Congress to waive 26 federal laws, including the Clean Air Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, and Endangered Species Act.

Mayorkas said there is an "acute and immediate need" for a border wall as there have been over 245,000 migrant encounters in the sector this fiscal year.

"Physical barriers and roads can be built "in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas pursuant to sections 102(a) and 102(b) of [the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996]," the announcement stated. 

Customs Border and Protection sources told Fox News that there were more than 260,000 encounters in September, making it the highest monthly total on record.

In addition, in August, Border Patrol agents made 181,509 arrests at the Mexican border, up 37 percent from July. 

