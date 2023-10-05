Biden Admin Finally Admits the Chaos It Created At the Border

After years of refusing to take responsibility for the border crisis it created, the Biden Administration is stressing an "immediate need" for a border wall to stem the thousands of illegal migrants pouring into the U.S. daily.

On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called for a wall to be built along the Texas border despite condemning the use of such barriers in the past.

The DHS posted an announcement on the U.S. Federal Register outlining construction in Starr County in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, citing "high illegal entry."

The post noted that there have been over 245,000 migrant encounters in the sector this fiscal year.

Mayorkas declared that there is an "acute and immediate need" to waive 26 federal laws, including the Clean Air Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, and Endangered Species Act, so that physical barriers and roads can be built "in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas pursuant to sections 102(a) and 102(b) of [the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996]."

In 2021, the Biden Administration halted any further border wall construction planned under former President Trump, claiming it was "just one example of the prior Administration's misplaced priorities and failure to manage migration in a safe, orderly, and humane way."

In response, Trump attacked "crooked Joe Biden" for finally taking action against the border crisis that has wreaked havoc on the U.S. and America's lives.

"President Trump is always right. That's why he built close to 500 miles of powerful new wall on the border, and it would have been finished by now. Instead, Crooked Joe Biden turned our country into one giant sanctuary for dangerous criminal aliens," a Trump campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

During one of his first days in office, Biden promised that there would "not another foot of wall constructed during my administration."

The Biden Administration's plans to abandon Biden's promise comes as Border Patrol agents face record-high surges of illegal aliens storming the U.S.

Last week, I wrote about the dangers of how Biden's open border policies have affected the country.

Not only has an open border caused millions of illegal migrants to come into the U.S., dangerous cartels are profiting $13 billion a year from human trafficking schemes.

In addition, deadly drugs, such as fentanyl, are being brought into the U.S. and sold in forms of other drugs, accidentally killing innocent Americans.

After the Trump-era policy of Title 42, the Biden Administration has failed to address the ongoing border crisis; according to data, the president is turning a lower percentage of border-crossing migrants back into Mexico than his predecessor. Federal data shows an average of 1,000 people have been sent back across the border each month since Title 42 ended, compared with nearly 3,000 the month before.

In August, Border Patrol agents made 181,509 arrests at the Mexican border, up 37 percent from July.