WEF Believes the Next 'Crisis' Is Among Us

The Left has launched a politicized war against meat, the climate, and COVID-19 to push its radical Green New Deal, threatening America's energy-sufficient future.

According to the World Economic Forum, the next "crisis" will rage war on our water supply, impacting everyone except, you know, the elites.

Mariana Mazzucato, an "agenda contributor," gave the world a preview of WEF's plans to expand their "global governance" actions.

During a WEF panel, Mazzucato said that "climate change" is "too abstract" for people to grasp, but the coming "water crisis" is simple enough for people to understand.

"Water is something that people understand," the global elitist said. "Climate change is a bit abstract. Some people understand it well; some understand it a bit. Some just don't understand it."

WEF elites have garnered massive power to prop up a dangerous and flawed system that benefits their progressive agenda and fuels the Left's "climate change" hysteria.

Water is a basic human need, with every person needing it to properly function daily, hence why it is a perfect way to fear-monger people into its socialist policies.

"So highlighting water as a global commons and what it means to work together and see it both out of that kind of global comments perspective, but also the self-interest perspective, it does have that parallel," Mazzucato continued.

According to WEF's website,

"In tackling these global challenges, we must hardwire the principles of equity and justice into whatever new arrangements we devise. No community can thrive without a reliable supply of clean water. But safeguarding this global common good requires new policies and systems."

Earlier this year, I wrote about how Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) "totally and absolutely" disagrees with the Left's woke climate laws.

Manchin criticized Democrats who viewed President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act as a way to implement climate change rather than an "energy securing measure." He called the party's efforts "bulls***" and accused them of trying to "starve" Americans "out of energy that we have a tremendous, abundant supply of because of their aspirational thoughts?"