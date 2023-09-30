Why a Local NYC Bodega Worker Is Suing the DA Going After Donald...
Bill Maher Came to the Defense of One of the Left's Most-Hated Republicans
We Need to Talk About These Epic Floods in New York City
Here's What the Trump Campaign Is Now Calling on the RNC to Do...
Mr. Margaritaville Goes to Cuba
The Reticence to Reveal Our Conservatism
Biden's Green New Scam Is Coming For More Than Just Your Gas Powered...
Democrat Accused of Pulling Fire Alarm As Lawmakers Vote On Spending Bill
House Republicans to Vote On 'Clean' Stopgap Funding Bill Ahead of Potential Government...
DeSantis Promises to Deport Every Illegal Migrant That Came to the U.S. Under...
The Predictable Left
Truth Scarier Than Fiction? We Review 10 More Dystopian Predictions
With Over 20 Million Adult U.S. Vapers, Now Is Time for Federal Agencies...
Democrats Kick Americans to the Curb In Order to Make Room for Illegal...
Tipsheet

Trump Hilariously Mimics Biden Trying to Figure Out How to Exit Off a Stage

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 30, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.

Former President Trump did what he does best— attack President Joe Biden and make Americans want to vote for him even more while he exposes the radical Left's progressive agenda. 

Advertisement

On Friday, Trump mocked Biden's frequent mishaps of aimlessly walking around on stage, unable to figure out where to go. 

"Does anybody think he's gonna make it to the starting gate?" Trump asked California Republicans. "I mean, the guy can't find his way off a stage!"

The 45th president then mimed Biden by wandering around on stage looking like a lost puppy. 

The 80-year-old president has struggled many times while addressing the American people on a stage, often falling or walking the wrong way off a stage. 

Last week, Biden nearly knocked down Brazil's flag while walking on stage to address far-left President Lula da Silva. At the same time, Biden fumbled with his earpiece almost the entire time Lula gave his speech. 

The president showed signs of his deteriorating mental health in June after he fell while walking across the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation stage, symbolizing the nation's current state. 

Recommended

Bill Maher Came to the Defense of One of the Left's Most-Hated Republicans Matt Vespa
Advertisement

After failing to sell "Bidenomics" to the American people during an event earlier this month, Biden again got confused about where he should go and how to exit the stage. 

It wasn't a stage, but we still like to remind Americans about when Biden fell off his bike after coming to a complete stop. 

Meanwhile, Trump's visit to the far-Left state of California was met with a large crowd of cheering supporters chanting, "We love Trump!" after making a pit stop at an ice cream shop. 

Trump bought some of his supporters ice cream, making it clear who they would vote for in the upcoming presidential election. 


Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Came to the Defense of One of the Left's Most-Hated Republicans Matt Vespa
Democrat Accused of Pulling Fire Alarm As Lawmakers Vote On Spending Bill Sarah Arnold
Why a Local NYC Bodega Worker Is Suing the DA Going After Donald Trump Matt Vespa
We Need to Talk About These Epic Floods in New York City Matt Vespa
Mr. Margaritaville Goes to Cuba Humberto Fontova
Here's What Happened When Elon Musk Livestreamed His Visit to the Southern Border Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Came to the Defense of One of the Left's Most-Hated Republicans Matt Vespa
Advertisement