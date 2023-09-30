Trump Hilariously Mimics Biden Trying to Figure Out How to Exit Off a Stage

Former President Trump did what he does best— attack President Joe Biden and make Americans want to vote for him even more while he exposes the radical Left's progressive agenda.

On Friday, Trump mocked Biden's frequent mishaps of aimlessly walking around on stage, unable to figure out where to go.

"Does anybody think he's gonna make it to the starting gate?" Trump asked California Republicans. "I mean, the guy can't find his way off a stage!"

The 45th president then mimed Biden by wandering around on stage looking like a lost puppy.

Trump mocks Biden’s inability to navigate a stage



“I’ve never seen this stupid stage before. But i know if I walk left there’s a stair and if I walk right there’s a stair”



“This guy gets up — where am I? Where the hell am I?” pic.twitter.com/Z61VCzwHav — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 29, 2023

The 80-year-old president has struggled many times while addressing the American people on a stage, often falling or walking the wrong way off a stage.

Last week, Biden nearly knocked down Brazil's flag while walking on stage to address far-left President Lula da Silva. At the same time, Biden fumbled with his earpiece almost the entire time Lula gave his speech.

The president showed signs of his deteriorating mental health in June after he fell while walking across the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation stage, symbolizing the nation's current state.

After failing to sell "Bidenomics" to the American people during an event earlier this month, Biden again got confused about where he should go and how to exit the stage.

It wasn't a stage, but we still like to remind Americans about when Biden fell off his bike after coming to a complete stop.

Meanwhile, Trump's visit to the far-Left state of California was met with a large crowd of cheering supporters chanting, "We love Trump!" after making a pit stop at an ice cream shop.

Huge crowd outside of Carvel Ice Cream Shop for President @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/vsuHQEvQ7y — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 29, 2023

Trump bought some of his supporters ice cream, making it clear who they would vote for in the upcoming presidential election.

Donald Trump bought me ice cream.



Biden gave me $6 gas.



The choice is clear. pic.twitter.com/FWYvjP62gd — AltAzn (@Alt_Azn) September 29, 2023



