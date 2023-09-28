Social Media Reacts to Chaotic GOP Debate, and It's Not Good

During the second 2024 Republican presidential debate on Wednesday, chaos ensued as the GOP candidates battled it out for the spotlight, each taking heat as shots were fired at them.

The night went as expected, with all seven candidates talking over one another as the moderators struggled to control the mayhem and disruption as they attempted to interject but were ignored by the debaters.

Critics did not hold back, saying the second presidential debate was one of the worst they have ever seen.

Conservative host Glenn Beck expressed frustration with the participants and the moderator’s lack of ability to control the constant shouting and bickering.

Using the hashtag “Fox failure,” Beck declared former President Trump the actual winner of the night despite not being in attendance.

I have officially given up on this stupid @foxdebate. #SHUTUP this is the worst debate i have seen in my lifetime. Why does the @gop keep going to the networks? Only winner: Trump because he is not anywhere near. #foxfailure — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) September 28, 2023

Matt Schlapp, chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference, took a swipe at the GOP debaters, who he says failed to set themselves apart from Trump’s success in the polls.

Absolute chaos at the GOP debate tonight.



If they were trying to make themselves look like the mature alternatives to Trump…



They've failed.



Instead, it looks like a Fox News ratings meeting. pic.twitter.com/wDP8wrBCRa — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) September 28, 2023

Others called the debate a “mess,” the worst they have ever seen, and a clown show. Another compared the night to a Muppet episode.

Conservative podcast host Megyn Kelly also chimed in, suggesting the moderators did a poor job keeping the debaters professional and civil.

Moderators, once again, lost all control. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 28, 2023

However, there was one thing most, if not all, people agreed on: Trump took the crown for the night despite skipping out on the event.

"There was no way I would ever watch any of these people, ever. #Trumpwondebate, and he was not even there. It was a great speech," one social media user wrote in Michigan.

"Our next president is Mr. Donald Trump," a user declared. "They are wasting time debating."

Even Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed.