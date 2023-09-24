When Democrats Are Fed Up With Joe Biden, You Know It’s Bad

President Joe Biden’s open border policies are no longer angering just Republicans; the Democratic Party is also fed up with hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants flooding the U.S.

The Democratic mayor of Eagle Pass, Texas— where thousands of illegal aliens are being apprehended daily— criticized Biden’s unwillingness to secure the border, saying that his town has been “abandoned” by the federal government.

Over the weekend, Rolando Salinas told CNN that no one but Biden is to blame for the unprecedented surge of illegal migrants at the southern border after 5,000 illegal aliens crossed the border town from Mexico over just five days.

“I’ll be honest with you, I believe 100 percent, he does bear some responsibility for this crisis,” Salinas said.

The Democrat called out the Biden Administration for failing to address the ongoing crisis at the border, calling out the president and Vice President Kamala Harris for refusing to do anything to help states with the mess they created.

“I haven’t heard from anybody. Nobody has bothered to call me or anyone in the city staff saying, ‘Hey, this is the federal government, we’re worried about you, this is our plan of action,’” Salinas continued. “We’re here abandoned, we’re on the border, we’re asking for help. This is unacceptable.”

The Democrat’s rant was not over there. She continued to plead with the Biden Administration to enforce the laws that the U.S. was built on, adding that it is not fair to migrants who come to the country legally.

He said that to become an American citizen, it takes years of hard work and money to do it right. However, hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants are coming to the U.S. and reaping benefits as legal in just one swoop.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol data, there were 232,972 migrant encounters at the southern border in August— the highest recorded for the month.

Last week, Salinas declared a state of emergency as 2,500 people crossed into her town of 29,000 on Monday and 7,200 the week before.

The Del Rio border sector, where Eagle Pass is, has recorded 317,866 migrant encounters this year.