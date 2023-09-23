The Illegal Immigration Industrial Complex
Tipsheet

Private Video Captures What This Democrat Really Thinks About Biden’s Border Crisis

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 23, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

A New York Democrat was caught privately criticizing Republicans for their concerns over migrant buses arriving in liberal cities. 

New York senator and Democratic candidate for the U.S. House John Mannion suggested that the massive influx of illegal migrants into the state was politically a bad move for Democrats and that Republicans would exploit the issue. 

During a September 14 Zoom call, Mannion called out Republicans who are "fearful that buses of migrants" will affect their states despite calling the sheltering of migrants outside of Manhattan "not fair" to local towns.

"It will be weaponized; it is effective," Mannion said in a decoding obtained by Fox News Digital. "I represent those very Republican areas. When you go into those rooms, you know, they are fearful that buses of migrants are going to come into where they live and change their community. It is just unbelievable to me, but I'm not surprised at the ignorance.”

Earlier this year, the Democrat called New York City's decision to bus hundreds of illegal migrants to rural communities a “policy failure,” saying Manhattan’s “unilateral decision to send migrants four hours away from their destination of choice is a policy failure playing out in real-time.”

"While it’s not surprising that people would look to central New York for help given our long and proud history of welcoming refugees from all over the world, local governments should not have to manage this crisis, and we cannot ask local taxpayers to cover associated costs. This situation is not fair to the migrants or the communities I represent,” he continued.

New York City officials have recently sounded the alarm on the mass migration of illegal aliens flooding the city. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) declared a state of emergency in May as the state’s shelters became increasingly overwhelmed. 

Hochul said that illegal migrants seeking asylum in Manhattan should "go somewhere else” because they do not have the capacity for them. 

The city’s mayor, Eric Adams (D), also voiced concern over Biden’s border crisis wreaking havoc on his terrain. 

“Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City," Adams said. 

