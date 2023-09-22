The Illegal Immigration Industrial Complex
Biden Promises to Supply Ukraine With Missiles After Announcing Another $325 Million Aid Package

Sarah Arnold  |  September 22, 2023 8:45 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Washington, D.C., to warn President Joe Biden of the dangers that cutting off military and financial aid would have on its ongoing "war" with Russia. 

In response, Biden promised Zelensky that Washington would continue to provide Kyiv with ATACMS long-range missiles and make Ukraine exempt should the U.S. government shut down. 

On Thursday, Biden announced a new $325 million military aid package for Kyiv— despite just cutting a $400 million check, which made it the 43rd time the U.S. has sent weapons from its supply to the foreign country. 

So far, $43 billion in U.S. military aid has been provided to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022.

According to a report, Kyiv has asked the Biden Administration for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to help attack and disrupt supply lines, air bases, and rail networks in Russian territory.

The U.S. Army website states that ATACMS are designed to "deep attack of enemy second-echelon forces."

A report noted that the Biden Administration previously considered shipping ATACMS that can fly up to 190 miles to Ukraine. However, it is unclear whether that is still on the table. 

The previous aid package included air defense missiles, armored vehicles, and small drones. At the time, Biden said he would be willing to send the foreign country ATACMS if needed, but said the country has the equivalent of them now. 

While relying on pre-written note cards for his meeting with Zelensky, Biden promised the Ukrainian president that the U.S. would continue to support the war despite solid opposition from the GOP. 

As Americans face massive inflation prices, a potential government shutdown, and a historic border crisis, Biden remains concerned about his relationship with Ukraine, which makes sense since he has pocketed millions from doing shady business with them. 

