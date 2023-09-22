Joe Biden Blames His Border Crisis on 'MAGA Republicans'

Since day one, the Biden Administration has undone the progress of former President Trump's secure border, turning the U.S. into nothing but a playground for illegal aliens.

However, in proper Democrat form, President Joe Biden spent much of his Thursday night blaming "MAGA Republicans" for the worst border crisis in U.S. history.

During the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's annual gala, Biden claimed Republicans have "undermined" his border security policies despite hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants crossing the country daily under his term.

"MAGA Republicans ... spent four years gutting the immigration system under my predecessor. They continue to undermine our border security today," Biden said.

This week, Border Patrol agents said they are nearing a "breaking point," as more than 10,000 migrants illegally crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas, in just 24 hours.

"We need our colleagues to act," Biden demanded, adding that immigration reform has "been a bipartisan issue in this country."

The Biden Administration has repeatedly refused to take accountability for the damage it has created at the southern border, affecting the whole country.

Instead, the Democratic-led administration has taken a victory lap, saying its border "plan is working as intended."

If they planned to overwhelm states and plague the nation with human trafficking, deadly drugs such as fentanyl, and sky-high crime from illegal migrants, their plan worked.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) pointed fingers at the Biden Administration, claiming the president could quickly fix the issue at the border but chooses not to.

"The administration could do that starting one minute from now if they chose to. They choose not to," Mast told NewsMax. "They choose not to have 'Remain in Mexico.' They choose to transport people, take care of their legal costs, take care of their trauma costs, take care of their lodging, their food, their everything else."

According to Customs and Border Protection sources, more than 8,500 of the 10,000 encountered were apprehended by agents attempting illegal entry, and more than 1,600 were met at ports of entry.

The Biden Administration announced this week that 472,000 Venezuelans will be eligible for temporary protected status.